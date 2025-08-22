Phoenix Building Systems Extend Platinum Partnership with Hull City into Third Year

Phoenix Building Systems are pleased to confirm the renewal of their Platinum Partnership with Hull City for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Headquartered in Hull, Phoenix Building Systems is an independent, family-run company with over 20 years of expertise in modular and portable building solutions.

Having been a proud club partner since 2023, the business provides a wide selection of modular buildings designed to meet both short- and long-term requirements for clients across various sectors.

The renewed agreement marks the third consecutive year of partnership between Phoenix Building Systems and Hull City, strengthening the bond between the two organisations.

Supporters will see Phoenix’s branding featured prominently around the MKM Stadium on home matchdays, including on the big screen, LED advertising boards, concourse televisions, and within the official matchday programme.

Jayne Wilson, Commercial Director at Phoenix Building Systems, said:

“We are very excited to be entering our third year in partnership with Hull City, and share the club’s excitement for what we hope will be a successful season.

As Hull City fans, it will be fantastic to use our partnership to give many of our staff, sub-contractors and clients the hospitality experience at the MKM Stadium throughout the season.

We thoroughly enjoyed the past two seasons, and it was beneficial for strengthening relationships.”

Phil Dayes, Commercial Sales Manager at Hull City, added:

“We are delighted to welcome Phoenix Building Systems back as a platinum partner for the upcoming season.

Their continued support as a local business means a great deal to the club, and we look forward to building on our strong relationship throughout the campaign.”

For more information about Phoenix Building Systems, visit phoenixbuildingsystems.com.