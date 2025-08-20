Vision One Research Highlights M&S as UK’s Strongest Department Store Brand

A new study by strategic insight specialists Vision One has revealed that Marks & Spencer (M&S) is emerging as the front-runner in the UK’s department store market.

The survey, which questioned 1,000 nationally representative UK adults in 2025 through Vision One’s ‘BrandVision’ tracking service, examined both brand usage and consumer perceptions.

Findings show that M&S has achieved a robust brand health score of 68 out of 100, outperforming rivals Next and John Lewis. (Typically, any score above 60 reflects a healthy and resilient brand).

“Our research points to M&S as the brand most in tune with today’s shoppers,” said Tony Lewis, CEO at Vision One.

“Customers continue to trust M&S for quality and value. Our research suggests M&S has significantly more momentum and remains in a much stronger position than its competitors.”

The research also shows how brand imagery has evolved, with M&S scoring highly for trustworthiness, popularity, and its appeal to ‘people like me’.

Tony Lewis added: “The tide of consumer perception has shifted. M&S is winning hearts by being trusted, popular and relatable, while some competitors are losing relevance and risk stagnation, underlining the urgent need for fresh energy to regain cultural relevance.”