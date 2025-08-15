MEMS Delivers Cleaner, Greener Generator Hire Across the UK

MEMS Power Generation has unveiled its sustainable generator hire offering nationwide, giving organisations the tools to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining essential temporary power supply. The improved range includes Stage V generators, battery energy storage systems, Load on Demand set-ups, and generators certified for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel.

In 2025, customers of MEMS are set to save thousands of tonnes of CO₂e by making the switch to renewable fuel options such as HVO. This supports vital industries – including healthcare, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure – in achieving environmental commitments without sacrificing operational stability.

“Many sites can now make a measurable reduction in their environmental impact without changing how they operate,” said Mark Diffey, Director, MEMS Power Generation. “Cleaner fuels and advanced technology mean temporary power can be both dependable and responsible.”

The MEMS Cleaner Options portfolio is designed for varied operational needs, particularly in urban and environmentally sensitive areas. Stage V generators meet the latest emission standards, battery energy storage reduces generator runtime and noise, and Load on Demand technology matches power output to real-time demand, cutting unnecessary fuel use and emissions.

HVO fuel, produced from 100% renewable raw materials including waste and residues such as vegetable oils, animal oils, and animal fats, offers a practical drop-in alternative to diesel. HVO can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared with conventional diesel, with no engine modifications required in compatible units.

“We’re investing in practical solutions that support customer sustainability goals,” added Mark Diffey. “From proven CO₂e savings with HVO to advanced Stage V and hybrid systems, we aim to make lower-emission power an everyday option nationwide.”

MEMS sustainability strategy goes beyond fuel choices. The company’s environmental commitments include waste reduction, recycling, logistics optimisation to reduce vehicle movements, and telemetry-enabled fleet monitoring for efficiency. MEMS is also exploring future technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells to further decarbonise temporary power.