August 13, 2025

From Search to Smart Recommendations: How SMEs Can Thrive in 2025 with AI – Level Up Leads Leads the Way

Artificial intelligence is redefining online discovery in 2025, with SMEs who embrace the change well-positioned to outperform their rivals. Kent-based SEO and AI optimisation experts, Level Up Leads, are enabling smaller businesses to appear in prime positions within Google’s AI Overviews and ChatGPT’s business recommendations – unlocking premium lead generation potential.

In the past, SEO success meant securing a spot at the top of Google’s search results. Now, AI-led platforms like Google AI and ChatGPT play a central role in buying decisions, delivering direct answers and highlighting businesses that score high on trust, relevance, and authority.

This evolution means SMEs that act now can become go-to recommendations for their target audience – while others risk fading from view in this new AI-driven marketplace.

Why AI Recommendations Are a Game-Changer for SMEs

When a user searches for a service in 2025 – whether that’s “best accountant near me” or “top landscaping company in Kent” – Google AI or ChatGPT often summarises the answer and names specific businesses as trusted options.

These recommendations aren’t random; they’re driven by data, content quality, reviews, online authority, and location relevance. Level Up Leads specialises in positioning SMEs so they’re the ones being recommended. This involves:

  • Optimising content for AI platforms so it’s clear, relevant, and structured in a way AI understands.
  • Building authority signals through backlinks, press coverage, and citations that AI algorithms recognise as trustworthy.
  • Embedding local SEO strategies so that when AI looks for nearby businesses, clients are the first choice.
  • Adding technical SEO enhancements like schema markup to help AI platforms identify services and location quickly.
For SMEs, this means the difference between being invisible online or being featured in the exact spot where buying decisions are made.
How AI-Driven Lead Generation Works

Imagine a homeowner asking ChatGPT, “Who is the best plumber in Medway?” Instead of showing ten blue links, AI instantly lists one or two recommended companies – complete with contact details and a brief description. Being in that top spot means the customer is far more likely to choose your business over competitors.

Level Up Leads helps SMEs tap into this by:
  1. Analysing AI search patterns for their industry and location.
  2. Creating content and assets that directly answer high-intent search queries.
  3. Building credibility signals such as 5-star Google reviews, consistent NAP (Name, Address, Phone) data, and mentions in reputable online publications.
  4. Integrating AI-focused SEO alongside traditional Google optimisation, ensuring visibility in both search and AI Overviews.
The result? Higher conversion rates, faster lead generation, and a future-proofed online presence that stays competitive as AI becomes the standard way customers search.
The Benefits for SMEs

By targeting AI recommendations in 2025, SMEs can:
  • Get ahead of competitors still focusing solely on traditional search rankings.
  • Reach customers faster by appearing in the exact moment they’re ready to buy.
  • Build trust instantly by being endorsed by leading AI platforms.
  • Future-proof their marketing as AI adoption continues to grow across industries.
About Level Up Leads

Level Up Leads is a SEO agency in Kent helping UK SMEs rank higher on Google and now on AI platforms like ChatGPT and Google AI. Their services include local SEO, AI-optimised content creation, backlink building, and digital PR. By combining traditional SEO with cutting-edge AI strategies, Level Up Leads ensures clients are found where customers are looking today – and where they’ll be searching tomorrow.

To find out how Level Up Leads can help your business dominate AI recommendations, visit https://levelupleads.co.uk.
