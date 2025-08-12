Zutec Announces Strategic Recapitalisation with Pictet Asset Management

Zutec, a leader in ConTech and PropTech SaaS serving the UK and Irish markets, has completed a strategic recapitalisation with the European Direct Lending team at Pictet Asset Management (“Pictet AM”).

With a strategy centred on profitable organic growth complemented by acquisitions and partnerships, Zutec will use the recapitalisation to refinance its existing debt in full and strengthen its capacity for M&A activity, product development, and AI investment.

The refinancing signals an important chapter in Zutec’s growth journey, enabling the business to scale effectively and enhance client outcomes through innovative technology solutions.

Gustave Geisendorf, CEO of Zutec, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Pictet Asset Management for this next phase of our growth. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver on our strategic roadmap by cementing our position in the UK, Ireland and beyond. Over the past five years, we have grown our business from sales of GBP2m to GBP15m, and we intend to continue this positive trajectory. This recapitalisation provides us with ample firepower and flexibility to accelerate our growth path as we are taking the business to the next level.”

Andreas Klein, Head of Private Debt at Pictet Asset Management, added: “We are delighted to support and partner with Zutec in the next phase of its exciting growth story. Gustave and his team have built a tremendous business with a market leading product and a growth trajectory toward success – we look forward to partnering with them on this ongoing journey.”

Zutec was advised on the recapitalisation by Marlborough Partners, who acted as financial advisor.