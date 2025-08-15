Texaport Expands Internationally with New Dublin Office

Leading UK Managed Service Provider (MSP) Texaport has opened its first international office in Dublin, signalling the beginning of a wider global expansion plan.

The decision comes in response to growing interest from both UK and international clients seeking the company’s renowned IT support and cyber security services.

Texaport has built a robust client base within the UK and is increasingly fielding requests from markets abroad, most notably North America. With numerous clients taking their operations global, the firm is now providing consistent, high-quality managed IT and cyber security support across multiple regions.

Hugh Caldwell, Director of Texaport, commented: “We are delighted to announce this significant step in the expansion of Texaport.

“Clients are counting on us to be there 24/7, regardless of time zone. Opening our Dublin office is a critical first step in building the infrastructure needed to deliver on that promise, while also positioning us for future global growth.”

The Irish capital was chosen for its vibrant business landscape, well-established technology sector, and close cultural and economic connections with the UK. The Dublin site is set to strengthen Texaport’s ability to provide continuous support while laying the foundation for further international growth.

Hugh Caldwell continued: “Establishing a presence in Ireland allows us to enhance service coverage not just across the UK and Ireland, but in multiple global time zones.

“This strategic move ensures that we can continue to deliver the responsive, high-quality service that clients rely on, wherever they operate.”

To discover more about Texaport and its IT Support Dublin offering, visit texaport.ie