eSIM Technology Poised to Replace IoT SIMs by 2026, Say Experts

The shift to embedded SIMs signals a turning point in digital connectivity.

Industry specialists forecast that before the end of 2025, most telecom providers will have fully embraced eSIM (embedded SIM) technology, signalling a fundamental change in how devices connect to mobile networks. Unlike physical SIM cards, eSIMs are embedded inside the hardware itself, allowing customers to activate plans electronically without inserting or swapping cards.

Research suggests that eSIM adoption will soon dominate across smartphones, wearable tech, and the wider Internet of Things, providing consumers with smoother, more adaptable, and more reliable connectivity worldwide.

What Is eSIM and Why It Matters in 2025



An eSIM is a digital SIM card embedded into a device. Instead of inserting or swapping a physical SIM, users download a carrier profile directly to their device.

This provides:

Faster switching between carriers.

No risk of losing or damaging SIM cards.

Simplified setup for global travellers.

Greater efficiency for managing multiple devices.

This provides greater efficiency for managing multiple devices.

The Rise of eSIM Adoption



Over recent years, eSIM technology has steadily expanded across consumer and enterprise markets. By 2025, analysts expect it to become the default method of mobile connectivity.

Key industry shifts include:

Widespread carrier support – enabling seamless switching between networks.

– enabling seamless switching between networks. Growth in IoT devices – powering everything from smart meters to connected vehicles.

– powering everything from smart meters to connected vehicles. Travel benefits – reducing roaming costs for frequent international users.

Growth in IoT devices – powering everything from smart meters to connected vehicles.

Benefits for Consumers and Businesses



For consumers:

Simple activation through QR codes or apps.

Freedom to change networks instantly.

Devices with no physical SIM slot, saving space.

For businesses:

Centralised provisioning across fleets of devices.

Enhanced security compared to removable SIMs.

Flexible scaling for global IoT deployments.

The Future of eSIM Beyond 2025



With 5G expansion and the rapid growth of IoT, eSIM is expected to become the foundation of mobile connectivity. Analysts predict physical SIM cards will eventually be phased out as digital adoption accelerates.

“eSIM is no longer just an emerging option it’s the foundation of tomorrow’s connectivity,” said a spokesperson at Smooth Connectivity. “As adoption becomes universal, businesses and individuals must prepare now to take advantage of the flexibility, scalability, and security that eSIM provides.”

To prepare for this transition, organisations can explore Smooth Connectivity’s full IoT Connectivity services to ensure their networks are secure, scalable, and future-ready.

