XDuce Strengthens Global Presence with Acquisition of Majority Stake in Fizen Technology

XDuce, a leading provider of enterprise AI and application development services with more than two decades of industry experience, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Fizen Technology.

Fizen Technology, based in Tampa, specialises in compliance products, penetration testing, cybersecurity, and AI-powered infrastructure solutions, serving a diverse range of clients.

The deal forms part of XDuce’s wider strategy to expand its international reach and enhance its comprehensive portfolio of services. With over 1,000 professionals globally and over 20 years of expertise in digital transformation, XDuce will now integrate Fizen’s strengths in compliance automation, penetration testing, and managed security services.

By combining their capabilities, XDuce and Fizen aim to deliver accelerated value, improved cybersecurity resilience, and AI-driven solutions to enterprise and mid-market clients seeking to future-proof their operations.

Jay Dave, President & CEO of XDuce, said: “This is about more than joining forces — it’s about giving our customers access to world-class compliance, security, and innovation, all under one trusted partner.”

Dr Jared Knisley, Founder and CEO of Fizen, added: “With XDuce, we can scale Fizen’s expertise globally, delivering our compliance and security solutions to more clients, faster than ever.”