Everrati Partners with Raeon to Power GT40 Electrification Using Groundbreaking Battery Technology

Everrati Automotive Limited, the British pioneer in electrifying iconic vehicles, has revealed a groundbreaking partnership with Raeon, the bespoke battery design and manufacturing specialist. Together, they have developed a state-of-the-art battery system for Everrati’s redefined GT40, combining innovation and performance to bring zero-emission power to one of motorsport’s greatest legends.

Central to this collaboration is Raeon’s innovative, patent-pending “Any Shape” battery system, which is set to revolutionise the way niche and low-volume vehicle manufacturers approach electrification. The breakthrough design enables development times up to ten times quicker and at a lower cost than conventional techniques, while its space-efficient configuration optimises energy capacity and maintains the GT40’s iconic handling and driving dynamics.

The GT40’s electrified performance is further boosted by active fluid cooling and sophisticated thermal management systems, ensuring fast charging, efficient energy distribution, and consistent performance — even in the most challenging driving environments.

“Raeon’s technology offers both performance and flexibility for manufacturers of vehicles that stand out from the crowd,” said Murray Schofield, CEO of Raeon. “By enabling bespoke battery designs at a fraction of traditional cost and lead time, innovators like Everrati are only limited by imagination.”

Everrati selected Raeon for their expertise in advanced battery engineering and their ability to deliver high-performance solutions tailored to the GT40’s unique architecture. The result is a battery system that preserves the car’s legendary spirit while elevating performance for a new zero-emission era.

“At Everrati, our mission is to redefine the world’s most iconic cars with sustainable, high-performance electric powertrains,” said Justin Lunny, Founder & CEO of Everrati. “The GT40 is a true legend. Through our partnership with Raeon, we’ve been able to honour its soul while preparing it for the future.”

Rhodri Darch, Co-CEO of Everrati, added: “The Raeon team have been a pleasure to work with, and their approach unlocks real differentiation for partners like us. This project demonstrates the significant growth of our B2B division, showcasing how Everrati continues to leverage the best technology to deliver tailored, high-performance solutions for our clients worldwide”.

Tom Brooks, COO of Raeon, noted: “By combining low-tooling requirements with advanced simulation and a generative design pipeline, we can move to production with 90% fewer physical tests, accelerating time to market while maintaining exceptional quality.”

The project was supported by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade via the Advanced Propulsion Centre, Innovate UK, and the Niche Vehicle Network.

This collaboration highlights the combined expertise of Everrati and Raeon, proving that electrification can be precise, efficient, and performance-driven without compromising the legacy of an automotive icon.