Everrati Partners with Raeon to Power GT40 Electrification Using Groundbreaking Battery Technology

Everrati Automotive Limited, the British pioneer in electrifying iconic vehicles, has revealed a groundbreaking partnership with Raeon, the bespoke battery design and manufacturing specialist. Together, they have developed a state-of-the-art battery system for Everrati’s redefined GT40, combining innovation and performance to bring zero-emission power to one of motorsport’s greatest legends.
Central to this collaboration is Raeon’s innovative, patent-pending “Any Shape” battery system, which is set to revolutionise the way niche and low-volume vehicle manufacturers approach electrification. The breakthrough design enables development times up to ten times quicker and at a lower cost than conventional techniques, while its space-efficient configuration optimises energy capacity and maintains the GT40’s iconic handling and driving dynamics.
The GT40’s electrified performance is further boosted by active fluid cooling and sophisticated thermal management systems, ensuring fast charging, efficient energy distribution, and consistent performance — even in the most challenging driving environments.