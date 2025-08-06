New Dubai Office Directory Released by The Office Providers

In response to rapidly rising demand for workspace across the emirate, The Office Providers has published a comprehensive office space directory for Dubai.

The directory highlights major global office operators in the region, such as Servcorp and WeWork, as well as UAE-native flexible workspace providers, including Cloud Spaces and The Executive Centre. It also lists all office providers that cater exclusively to Dubai, such as MyOffice, Rice Offices, and Zentral.

Each provider profile listing is curated to include key factors such as location, pricing structure, contract flexibility, and amenity inclusions, enabling an efficient comparison of available flexible workspace options in Dubai.

Dubai currently has a population of approximately four million, representing 100% growth since 2010. As has long been the case, up to 90% of the population are expatriates, illustrating the emirate’s global appeal.

Once a relatively transient community, an increasing number of people and businesses are basing themselves in Dubai for the long term.

Mike Gardener, Managing Director of The Office Providers, said: “Just looking at the UK, for instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, in 2021, 30,000 Brits moved to Dubai, followed by a further 35,000 in 2022 and 40,000 in 2023. In 2025, it was estimated that between 200,000 and 240,000 Britons were living and working in Dubai.”

The sunshine-filled emirate, with excellent healthcare, education, and a low crime rate, has long had appeal, and its low tax rates have become increasingly attractive in recent years.

Currently, there is no personal income or inheritance tax. Non-UAE nationals do pay a housing tax of five per cent of annual rent or, if they own the property, its rental value.

A five per cent VAT is also applied on certain purchases, and corporation tax is levied at a rate of up to nine per cent.

Golden and Digital Nomad Visas are also available to those who meet specific criteria, offering various tax incentives.

Dubai offers business space in over 30 districts, which appeal to businesses for various reasons. Some are industry-focused, such as the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Dubai Media City, while others are eclectic, including Business Bay and Dubai Marina. Additionally, businesses often opt for free zones, such as the Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA) and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA).

Mike Gardener added: “Dubai is now home to over 70 office providers and flexible workspace operators offering flexible office space in over 140 properties. The majority of these offer in-house Public Relations Officer (PRO) services that assist with company registration, banking, inspections, visa applications, and setup on the Ejari system, which is the online registration system for all tenancy contracts, simplifying the process of opening an office in Dubai. We have aggregated these options into one place, enabling businesses to find the perfect workspace solution.”