New Pixel Survey Reveals Top Factors Shaping Online Trust Among UK Consumers

A nationwide study by The Pixel, involving 1,000 online shoppers across the UK, has uncovered the leading elements influencing user trust, satisfaction, and brand loyalty in digital retail environments.

“This survey details how digital expectations have shifted, today’s consumers equate performance with trust. Slow load times, unclear privacy practices or weak security are no longer just technical issues; they’re deal-breakers,” said Aynsley Peet, Head of Growth at The Pixel.

“Retailers must prioritise speed, personalisation, transparency and security if they want to earn and retain customer loyalty in an increasingly competitive online space.”

Among the key findings, the majority of respondents expressed frustration with sluggish websites. Over 80% stated they are either likely or very likely to exit a site that takes too long to load, with nearly half (47%) identifying seven seconds as the longest acceptable wait time. Furthermore, 73.4% said page speed significantly impacts their online shopping decisions.

Page load speed has evolved beyond a technical metric—it now signals credibility. According to the survey, 42% of users view slow websites as untrustworthy, while 67% confirmed they had abandoned an online basket within the past year due to underwhelming performance.

Aynsley Peet added: “Improving site speed isn’t just a technical upgrade, it’s a trust-building, revenue-driving strategy.”

The survey also highlighted consumers’ increasing preference for personalisation in the online shopping journey. Over 44% rated tailored experiences as very or extremely important, while 71.6% said they are more inclined to become repeat customers when brands offer loyalty rewards.

When asked what features add the most value to their online experience, 67.1% chose targeted discounts and offers, 46.9% favoured personalised product recommendations and 38.7% appreciated recently viewed items.

Aynsley Peet said: “To stay competitive, businesses must prioritise personalisation and loyalty incentives. Businesses ignoring these expectations risk losing customers to brands that make every interaction feel tailored and rewarding.”

The survey discovered that data privacy continues to be a critical issue for consumers. While 28.56% of users admit they rarely or never check cookie banners, a clear majority – 82.89% – believe websites should provide transparent, accessible options to accept or reject cookies. This highlights a growing demand for greater control and visibility into data usage.

In response, Aynsley Peet said: “Consent is no longer optional – it’s an expectation. Retailers that fail to meet it risk losing customer trust.

“Retailers must implement a cookie consent tool to comply with global privacy regulations, foster user trust and ensure transparency in how customer data is collected and used.”

Security concerns remain high across the digital landscape. Nearly 86% of respondents consider online security “very important” or higher and only 2% downplay its significance.

Over 68.76% express concern about how companies use their personal data online and about 1 in 4 have experienced an online security incident firsthand.

Consumers are actively taking steps to protect themselves. 80.68% use secure passwords, 60.96% avoid unknown links and 53.19% enable multi-factor authentication where available.

Aynsley Peet added: “To stay ahead of online security risks, retailers must take a proactive approach including regular threat monitoring, implementing strong authentication protocols, keeping all software and plugins up to date, and conducting ongoing security training for staff.”

Shaun McCran, Head of Product Marketing at Adobe Commerce said: “In today’s digital economy, speed and security aren’t just features – they’re foundations of trust. The Pixel’s latest survey of over 1,000 online shoppers confirms that performance, personalisation, and privacy are now the pillars of loyalty. When every second counts and every click is a decision, brands that lead on these fronts will win not just conversions, but lasting customer confidence.”

Aynsley Peet concluded: “This research highlights a powerful message for online businesses: speed, personalisation, privacy and protection are no longer nice-to-haves – they’re non-negotiables for digital success. As digital competition intensifies, retailers that fail to meet these expectations risk losing not just conversions, but long-term customer trust.”