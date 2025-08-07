Endurance Athlete to Attempt Record-Breaking 7-Day Foot Run with 10kg Load

Picture this: a full week to run from Edinburgh to Brighton — more than 700 kilometres on foot, all while carrying a 10-kilogram backpack without pause. No support, no shortcuts. Just determination, endurance, and relentless forward motion.

On 20 September, British endurance athlete Adam Mahdoul will embark on one of the most demanding challenges ever submitted for a Guinness World Record: the furthest distance travelled on foot in seven consecutive days while carrying a minimum 10-kilogram pack at all times.

Each day, the weight must be verified, and Mahdoul is required to wear it continuously during movement. He is permitted to rest, but the time will continue to run throughout the attempt.

To succeed, Mahdoul will need to average more than 100 kilometres per day, all while bearing the 10-kilogram backpack throughout his motion.

The initial weight may seem manageable, but over time it exacts a punishing toll.

Straps bite into shoulders, joints inflame, and each step tests mental and physical resolve. Discomfort evolves into pain — and eventually something far more profound. This test goes beyond endurance; it’s about continuing to carry the burden long after the body demands surrender.

At his lowest, Mahdoul was overweight, broke, addicted, and alone. Not rock bottom, just stuck in a life he didn’t respect. No drama, no headlines. Just slow self-destruction, day after day. One decision changed that. No big moment just discipline, movement, and a quiet refusal to keep living small. He never looked back.

What followed was a radical transformation. He began to train his mind and body with relentless focus. He travelled across nearly 100 countries, immersing himself in study and self-mastery.

In India and northern China, he trained in monasteries and ashrams, learning from monks and deepening his understanding of meditation, attention, and discipline. He later settled in Bali, where he spent years building community, teaching, and living at the intersection of simplicity and service.

Along the way, his study of Stoic philosophy helped sharpen a mindset built on endurance, clarity, and emotional control — principles that now anchor his approach to both life and athleticism.

That foundation eventually pushed him into ultra-endurance competition. He is now a multiple-time ultramarathon finisher, including a top-three finish at the UK’s Equinox 24-hour race and several 100+ kilometre efforts across the world.

“Few understand what the process truly demands,” says Mahdoul. “To become unbreakable, you must first become uninteresting. No stories. No drama. Just repetition so consistent it dissolves every excuse you once used to worship.”

The attempt will be fully documented with live GPS tracking, daily weigh-ins, raw video footage, and behind-the-scenes logs. A short-form documentary is set for release following the run.

Rooted in lived experience and deep mental discipline, Mahdoul’s approach has helped thousands reclaim control — shaping the rise of several influential men’s brands and communities, many of which continue to be driven by his vision and methodology.

“I don’t want peace. I want clarity. The kind that only shows up after you’ve gone too far, broken too much, and kept moving anyway. That’s where the real voice starts speaking — not the one people hear, the one that answers only to you.”