PSA Prime Marine to Showcase Cerashield Collaboration at Southampton International Boat Show 2025

PSA Prime Marine, a trusted name in yacht care, refit, and management along the South Coast, is preparing for its return to the Southampton International Boat Show 2025, marking its third year at the prestigious event. The highlight of this year’s showcase will be the announcement of a strategic partnership with Cerashield, a recognised world leader in marine surface protection technologies.
For yacht owners across the Solent and beyond, PSA Prime Marine has become synonymous with high-quality workmanship and outstanding client service. The company specialises in maintaining, refitting, and managing yachts with exceptional precision, focusing on trust, accountability, and environmental care to deliver both premium results and long-term peace of mind.
The 2025 exhibition will feature the official launch of the company’s collaboration with Cerashield, introducing a revolutionary approach to yacht care. This partnership combines PSA Prime Marine’s hands-on expertise with Cerashield’s cutting-edge surface protection solutions, giving yacht owners access to a complete care package that enhances appearance, performance, and durability.
Cerashield’s innovative coatings are designed to reduce the need for frequent polishing, waxing, and recoating, offering clients a more efficient and sustainable approach to maintenance. These eco-friendly solutions align seamlessly with PSA Prime Marine’s philosophy of providing cost-effective, practical, and environmentally responsible services for its discerning clientele.
Looking Ahead
“This show has always been an important date in our calendar,” added Su Stirling. “It allows us to connect directly with owners and industry colleagues, share our expertise, and demonstrate how we’re pushing standards forward in yacht maintenance and management. Collaborating with Cerashield feels like a new chapter, and one we’re very proud to be writing.”