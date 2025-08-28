PSA Prime Marine to Showcase Cerashield Collaboration at Southampton International Boat Show 2025

PSA Prime Marine, a trusted name in yacht care, refit, and management along the South Coast, is preparing for its return to the Southampton International Boat Show 2025, marking its third year at the prestigious event. The highlight of this year’s showcase will be the announcement of a strategic partnership with Cerashield, a recognised world leader in marine surface protection technologies.

For yacht owners across the Solent and beyond, PSA Prime Marine has become synonymous with high-quality workmanship and outstanding client service. The company specialises in maintaining, refitting, and managing yachts with exceptional precision, focusing on trust, accountability, and environmental care to deliver both premium results and long-term peace of mind.

The 2025 exhibition will feature the official launch of the company’s collaboration with Cerashield, introducing a revolutionary approach to yacht care. This partnership combines PSA Prime Marine’s hands-on expertise with Cerashield’s cutting-edge surface protection solutions, giving yacht owners access to a complete care package that enhances appearance, performance, and durability.

Cerashield’s innovative coatings are designed to reduce the need for frequent polishing, waxing, and recoating, offering clients a more efficient and sustainable approach to maintenance. These eco-friendly solutions align seamlessly with PSA Prime Marine’s philosophy of providing cost-effective, practical, and environmentally responsible services for its discerning clientele.

“Our collaboration with Cerashield represents a real step forward in how we can help our clients protect and enjoy their yachts,” said Su Stirling, Co-Director of PSA Prime Marine. “These coatings provide long-term benefits in terms of protection, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, and we’re delighted to be showcasing this innovation at the show.”

Her Co-Director, Pete Stirling, added: “We’ve always looked for ways to add value for our clients, and this collaboration is exactly that. Combining our expertise in managing complex projects with Cerashield’s proven technology means yacht owners will benefit from a service that is both innovative and reliable.”

To celebrate the collaboration, PSA Prime Marine and Cerashield will host an exclusive drinks and canapés reception at the PSA Prime Marine stand (H360) during the event on Friday 19 September from 4pm-6pm. This event will give visitors the chance to hear more about why PSA Prime Marine chose to collaborate with Cerashield and learn how their products are already making an impact in the superyacht industry. For anyone unfamiliar with Cersahield, it will enable them to better understand how the solutions can be tailored for yachts of all sizes. It will also provide a relaxed setting for yacht owners and industry professionals to network and share experiences.

In addition, visitors to their stand can enter a prize draw to win a luxury hamper filled with fine wine and a selection of premium yacht maintenance products, providing the perfect combination of indulgence and practicality.

The Southampton International Boat Show, running from 19th – 28th September 2025, is one of the UK’s premier marine events, drawing yacht owners, boating enthusiasts, and industry experts from across the country and beyond.

Throughout the 10-day show, the PSA Prime Marine team will be on hand to discuss their comprehensive range of services, which include planned and preventative maintenance programmes, emergency repair services, full yacht refits and bespoke yacht management solutions.

The company’s ability to manage everything from routine upkeep to complex refits makes them a trusted partner for owners who value both reliability and innovation. With their headquarters based on the South Coast, they are ideally placed to serve the busy Solent sailing grounds while also managing projects across the UK and internationally.



Looking Ahead

For PSA Prime Marine, the 2025 Southampton International Boat Show is more than just another exhibition. It represents a moment to reflect on three years of consistent growth, to showcase exciting new innovations, and to strengthen relationships with clients old and new.

“This show has always been an important date in our calendar,” added Su Stirling. “It allows us to connect directly with owners and industry colleagues, share our expertise, and demonstrate how we’re pushing standards forward in yacht maintenance and management. Collaborating with Cerashield feels like a new chapter, and one we’re very proud to be writing.”