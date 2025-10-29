Awaab’s Law Introduced, but Experts Highlight Growing Concerns Over Remediation Skills

Awaab’s Law has now come into effect, marking a significant step in improving housing safety standards across England by imposing strict timeframes for landlords to address mould and damp issues in social accommodation.

Under the newly enacted rules, landlords are required to investigate complaints within ten working days, carry out necessary repairs within five days, and take action within 24 hours if the situation is deemed urgent.

Named in honour of Awaab Ishak, the two-year-old who tragically lost his life in 2020 as a result of prolonged exposure to mould in a social housing property, the legislation aims to prevent similar tragedies and strengthen tenant protections.

However, AirFresh Mould Removal, a leading remediation specialist, warns that the law overlooks a critical issue. While the legislation prioritises response times, it does not require that those carrying out the work possess the appropriate technical training. As a result, there is a risk of increasing numbers of inadequate and potentially unsafe mould remediation efforts.

“Urgency Without Effectiveness Is False Reassurance”

“Awaab’s Law rightly forces landlords to act fast – but speed means nothing if the work isn’t done properly,” says Jo, Director at AirFresh Mould Removal. “We’re already seeing companies calling themselves ‘mould specialists’ with no real training or understanding of the science behind remediation. Urgency without effectiveness is false reassurance. True safety means treating the cause of mould, not just the visible symptoms.”

AirFresh warns that poorly handled mould remediation can be as dangerous as inaction – spreading spores, worsening contamination, or causing respiratory harm through improper chemical use.

AirFresh is calling on the government, housing associations, and local authorities to go further by embedding IICRC S520, the global Standard for Professional Mold Remediation, into UK practice guidelines.

The IICRC S520 standard sets out rigorous procedures for identifying moisture sources, containing contaminated areas, using HEPA filtration, following PPE and health & safety protocols, and verifying that affected areas are truly safe before re-occupation.

“Painting over mould isn’t remediation – it’s concealment,” says Jo. “The IICRC S520 standard exists to protect health and ensure long-term results. The UK needs to adopt it across social housing and the wider property sector if we’re serious about ending this problem for good.

Since Awaab’s death, awareness of mould as a housing hazard has increased dramatically – but AirFresh says enforcement must extend beyond response times to technical performance and verification.

The company urges local authorities and housing providers to vet contractors carefully, checking qualifications, containment procedures, and health & safety compliance before work begins.

“Right now, there’s no regulation preventing untrained firms from calling themselves ‘mould specialists’,” Jo adds. “That’s a loophole that puts lives at risk. We want to see mandatory training and certification brought in line with recognised international standards.”