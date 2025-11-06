Australia Makes Its Debut on the Global Stage at Agritechnica 2025

For the first time in the history of Agritechnica, Australia will host its own national Pavilion, presenting world-leading agricultural technology and research to an international audience. From 9–15 November, “Team Australia” will bring together pioneering innovators and industry organisations to engage with more than 430,000 visitors at the world’s largest agricultural machinery exhibition in Hanover.
Led by the Australian Agritech Association (AusAgritech), the Australian Pavilion is supported by the Queensland Department of Primary Industries and AgriFutures growᴬᴳ. The Pavilion highlights homegrown solutions that tackle some of the most urgent global challenges in agriculture, including boosting productivity, enhancing sustainability, and building resilience in the face of climate change.
- DataFarming: Precision agriculture and digital mapping for modern crop management.
- Connected Farms: IoT and smart farm connectivity driving real-time decision making.
- CropNexus: Advanced crop management and analytics platform.
- CropScanAg: On-farm grain analysis and quality assurance technology.
- SwarmFarm Robotics: Autonomous machinery transforming labour and efficiency in the field.
- GrainKing: New approaches to grain handling and on-farm logistics.
- Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE): Championing Queensland’s regional agricultural innovation hub.
Building Partnerships, Growing Impact