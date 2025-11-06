Australia Makes Its Debut on the Global Stage at Agritechnica 2025

For the first time in the history of Agritechnica, Australia will host its own national Pavilion, presenting world-leading agricultural technology and research to an international audience. From 9–15 November, “Team Australia” will bring together pioneering innovators and industry organisations to engage with more than 430,000 visitors at the world’s largest agricultural machinery exhibition in Hanover.

Led by the Australian Agritech Association (AusAgritech), the Australian Pavilion is supported by the Queensland Department of Primary Industries and AgriFutures growᴬᴳ. The Pavilion highlights homegrown solutions that tackle some of the most urgent global challenges in agriculture, including boosting productivity, enhancing sustainability, and building resilience in the face of climate change.

Showcasing Australian Ingenuity



Participating organisations comprise a cross-section of Australia’s agri-innovation ecosystem:

DataFarming : Precision agriculture and digital mapping for modern crop management.

: Precision agriculture and digital mapping for modern crop management. Connected Farms : IoT and smart farm connectivity driving real-time decision making.

: IoT and smart farm connectivity driving real-time decision making. CropNexus: Advanced crop management and analytics platform.

Advanced crop management and analytics platform. CropScanAg : On-farm grain analysis and quality assurance technology.

: On-farm grain analysis and quality assurance technology. SwarmFarm Robotics : Autonomous machinery transforming labour and efficiency in the field.

: Autonomous machinery transforming labour and efficiency in the field. GrainKing : New approaches to grain handling and on-farm logistics.

: New approaches to grain handling and on-farm logistics. Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE): Championing Queensland’s regional agricultural innovation hub.

Many participants are fresh from leading roles at FutureAg powered by Agritechnica, Australia’s new headline agri-innovation event, cementing the nation’s dual-hemisphere presence and building partnerships that drive change at home and abroad.



Building Partnerships, Growing Impact



The Pavilion’s “Australia Night” on 11 November will offer a unique networking platform, bringing global delegates together to experience Australian solutions and hospitality. Technical sessions and demonstrations across the week are designed to spark collaboration and commercial partnerships, establishing Australia as a key player in smart, sustainable agriculture.

Tim Neale from Data Farming explained the importance of the Australian Pavillion. He said: “Agritechnica is an unparalleled chance for Australian Agritech companies to showcase their innovations, build global partnerships, and network with the world’s best. For Data Farming, being here demonstrates our commitment to being at the forefront of digital farming on the international stage.”

Future-Focused, Globally Connected



Australia’s debut Pavilion responds directly to international demand for solutions in automation, data-driven farming, and climate-smart practice. The nation’s representatives stand ready to engage, learn, and lead — ensuring Australian agriculture’s reputation is built on world-class expertise and real results.