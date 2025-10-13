Founders of Unusual Group Reject AI Buzz, Focus on People-Led Agency Growth

While much of the business world is captivated by the race to monetise artificial intelligence, two entrepreneurs are steering in another direction—towards a model that redefines success around people, not algorithms.
Unusual Group, co-founded by Luke Tobin and Ali Newton-Temperley, has debuted as a “super-structure” designed to accelerate the growth, scaling, and strategic exits of founder-led agencies. By merging consultancy, capital investment, M&A experience, and shared infrastructure, the group offers the benefits of corporate backing without limiting autonomy.
The partnership between Tobin and Newton-Temperley was born out of a mutual realisation: the path to sustainable success lies in aligning business expansion with exit strategy from the outset. Tobin, who achieved an eight-figure exit with Digital Ethos, joined forces with Newton-Temperley, a recognised strategist and author of Agency Exits, to create a model rooted in long-term vision and shared growth.