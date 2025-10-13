Founders of Unusual Group Reject AI Buzz, Focus on People-Led Agency Growth

While much of the business world is captivated by the race to monetise artificial intelligence, two entrepreneurs are steering in another direction—towards a model that redefines success around people, not algorithms.

Unusual Group, co-founded by Luke Tobin and Ali Newton-Temperley, has debuted as a “super-structure” designed to accelerate the growth, scaling, and strategic exits of founder-led agencies. By merging consultancy, capital investment, M&A experience, and shared infrastructure, the group offers the benefits of corporate backing without limiting autonomy.

The partnership between Tobin and Newton-Temperley was born out of a mutual realisation: the path to sustainable success lies in aligning business expansion with exit strategy from the outset. Tobin, who achieved an eight-figure exit with Digital Ethos, joined forces with Newton-Temperley, a recognised strategist and author of Agency Exits, to create a model rooted in long-term vision and shared growth.

“Growth without exit planning leaves value on the table, and exit planning without growth will fail,” Ali Newton-Temperley said.

Together with Daniel Rose and Paul Allen, they’ve built a “super-structure” model that combines consultancy, investment, M&A support and operational infrastructure, giving independent founders access to the same advantages as major holding groups, without losing control.

The launch of Unusual Group comes amid a 34% year-on-year drop in agency M&A activity ( Trading View ) in the first half of 2025, even as AI valuations soared to unprecedented heights – OpenAI at $500 billion and Anthropic at $170 billion. Some investors, like veteran fund manager James Anderson, have compared today’s AI frenzy to the dot-com bubble.

Luke Tobin, CEO and serial exit specialist said: “AI can supercharge tactical execution, but strategic thinking, cultural intuition, and relationship capital remain irreplaceable.”

Unusual Group’s strategy focuses on acquiring minority stakes in standout founder-led agencies and supporting them with capital, infrastructure, and expertise, helping them scale and prepare for higher value future exits.

Positioning itself as a new category in the agency landscape, Unusual Group is a modern holding company built for the age of AI. Members gain access to institutional-grade finance, legal, HR, and operations support, along with proven scale-to-sale playbooks and peer collaboration. Agencies can pursue three exit paths, trade sale, private equity roll-up, or IPO, all designed to maximise founder outcomes.

“Growth is harder, capital is tighter, and founders need more support than ever,” Tobin added. “Our model gives them leverage without losing independence.”

As AI transforms the industry, Unusual Group stands for a more balanced approach, one that blends technology with human ingenuity.