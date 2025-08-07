OTTO Launches DARKSTAR 1: Rugged All-Terrain Command Unit for Remote Operations

OTTO, a leading name in two-way radio communications accessories, has officially unveiled DARKSTAR 1 — a robust, all-terrain mobile command unit engineered for demanding environments and designed to extend advanced communications to the very edge of mission-critical operations.

Constructed on the Polaris Xpedition ADV 5 platform, DARKSTAR 1 marks OTTO’s debut in the vehicle-based systems sector. The unit incorporates a flexible technology suite, including dual-network Cradlepoint cellular, low-earth-orbit satellite, GPS tracking for both vehicle and personnel, multi-band UHF/VHF radios, peer-to-peer (P2P) inter-team links, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and more.

The system also features zero-profile antenna arrays that reduce visibility and enhance stealth capabilities, particularly in restricted or obstructed terrains.

“Our goal with DARKSTAR 1 was to extend OTTO’s legacy of performance into mobile command systems, delivering a compact, agile solution that gives teams a technological advantage where other solutions fail to go,” said Nick Lafferty, Tactical Systems and Solutions for OTTO Engineering.

Designed for use in all environments and high- or low-visibility situations, DARKSTAR 1 features the latest in digital off-road lighting from Tomar Electronics; users have full 360° control of the vehicle’s response and scene lighting. A programmable touch control panel offers the ability to customize lighting types depending on operating preferences, including a “BLACKOUT MODE,” which disables all visible light sources and switches over to IR off-road lighting/driving mode.

Enhanced visual awareness is provided by integrated EO/IR and thermal sensors, offering real-time visuals in low- or no-light conditions. Paired with the ATAK display system, operators can drive and navigate in complete darkness without helmet-mounted night vision. Live video can be securely streamed, stored locally, or backed up to the cloud. Optional features include real-time shot detection and additional sensor overlays.

Unlike traditional mobile systems designed for large vehicles, DARKSTAR 1 fills a critical gap, delivering real-time intelligence and communications in a compact, responsive package that can go virtually anywhere.

“We’re seeing growing demand for platforms that can bring technology deeper into challenging environments,” Nick Lafferty added. “DARKSTAR 1 gives responders and operators the upper hand: speed, information, and connectivity when and where it’s needed most.”

Purpose-built in the USA to meet the needs and requirements of those who serve, DARKSTAR 1 combines OTTO’s legacy of reliability with a forward-looking innovation in a mobile command unit.

DARKSTAR 1 is available now from OTTO Communications. Contact [email protected] today for more information or sales.