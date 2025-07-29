HighCircl Brings Curated Senior Developer Network to UK, Emphasising Human Oversight

HighCircl, a high-calibre recruitment platform focused on senior software engineers, has launched in the UK following a successful Q1 2025 rollout. Its people-powered matching model stands apart from AI-based solutions by offering access to an elite circle where “only the top 10% of software developers gain admission.”

Founded by CEO Marton Biro in 2024, HighCircl was built to solve a critical issue in the UK’s tech hiring scene: identifying qualified, reliable senior engineers in an automated job market. The company delivers expert talent within 72 hours through a thorough screening process that ensures “only the top 10% of European software developers gain admission.”

“We’ve witnessed firsthand how crucial it is for startups and growing businesses to have a trusted source of engineering talent they can depend on,” said Biro, who previously built and led tech teams that developed and released more than 150 native mobile apps for the US market. “While the industry rushes toward AI solutions, we’ve remained committed to human judgment and personal relationships – because hiring the right people is fundamentally a human decision.”

The timing of HighCircl’s UK expansion reflects growing demand for senior-level software engineering talent across multiple sectors. As a remote-first company, HighCircl eliminates geographical constraints while maintaining rigorous quality standards through its selective admission process.

HighCircl’s approach has already demonstrated success with clients who have praised the service as “human-focused all around in their approach and results.” Drawing from Biro’s experience supporting previous ventures through successful exits, the company understands the long-term value of building reliable engineering partnerships.

“Our goal is to help businesses of all sizes grow with the help of our talent,” Biro explained. “We’re not just filling positions – we’re building lasting relationships between companies and the senior engineers who will drive their success.”

Operating as a remote-first organisation with its business entity based in Hungary and operations in Spain, HighCircl embodies the flexible, distributed work model that has become essential in today’s software development landscape. Each engineer brings a minimum of five years of professional experience and undergoes comprehensive vetting before joining the exclusive network.

The UK’s thriving tech sector, from fintech giants in London to emerging startups across the country, faces ongoing challenges in securing senior software engineering talent. HighCircl’s entry provides an alternative to traditional recruitment agencies and algorithm-driven platforms, focusing instead on quality relationships and proven expertise.

As Biro’s second remote technology business, HighCircl builds on extensive experience in scaling distributed teams and understanding the unique challenges facing modern software organisations.