Florence Unveils AI-Powered Workforce Platform to Transform Health and Social Care Staffing

Florence, a leader in social care technology, has officially launched its most advanced AI-enabled workforce platform to date, aiming to resolve longstanding staffing problems within the UK’s health and care sectors.

Tailored to meet the unique needs of care providers, the new platform brings together all essential workforce functions—rostering, attendance tracking, leave management, training, compliance checks and payroll—within a single, user-friendly system.

This marks a significant leap forward for Florence, already known for delivering cutting-edge tools in workforce flexibility.

With a staggering 250,000 long-term vacancies and a quarter of all care staff leaving each year, the workforce shortage is at critical levels. As demand continues to grow due to the ageing population, the challenges of recruitment and retention are becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

Outdated digital systems are adding to the strain. Many providers report delays in hiring and inefficient workflows that damage staff satisfaction. For example, the difficulty in performing basic tasks like leave requests has been among the grievances cited by junior doctors taking industrial action.

Florence’s AI-powered platform is designed to improve this experience. It automates complex tasks, empowering managers to boost productivity threefold. Whether matching workers to shifts through AI algorithms, verifying compliance records, or generating insightful analytics, the platform removes manual inefficiencies at scale.

Dr. Charles Armitage, CEO & Founder of Florence, commented:

“Having spent the last 8 years working closely with health and social care providers, we’ve seen first hand the challenges of building an end to end workforce infrastructure. With providers typically spending money on four or five workforce systems across their organisation, we want to help simplify operations and costs in one easy to use system. There are huge pressures facing the health and social care workforce and we think your technology should be a core driver of staff engagement, efficiency and retention.”

Serving more than 2,000 organisations and 100,000+ professionals, Florence has a clear understanding of the cost and complexity involved in workforce management.

This latest platform integrates effortlessly with Florence’s existing products: Agency Manager, a neutral vendor tool for temporary staffing; Bank Manager, a system for managing internal staff banks; and Academy, Florence’s online training hub which has already delivered over one million certified courses. Users can choose individual tools or adopt the full suite depending on their organisational needs.

See how Florence can help your organisation save time and money on care at www.florence.co.uk/care-organisations/florence-rota/