Hancocks Jewellers Marks 165 Years of Timeless Craft in Manchester

Hancocks Jewellers, Manchester’s oldest jeweller, is proudly celebrating 165 years of continued excellence in the world of fine jewellery. Since opening its doors in 1860, the boutique has built a reputation for quality, craftsmanship, and outstanding service.

Still under independent ownership, Hancocks has become a cherished institution for generations of customers across Greater Manchester and beyond. From its iconic premises at 29 King Street, the jeweller continues to offer meticulously curated diamonds, exquisite coloured gemstones, and bespoke pieces handcrafted to perfection.

Founded by Josiah Hancock amid the prosperity of the city’s cotton trade, the business started life as a specialist in clock-winding for Manchester’s industrial elite. Its early success saw it expand into retail, first in Piccadilly, before settling permanently on King Street—where it has stood proudly for over a hundred years.

“Jewellery styles may evolve, but our commitment to quality, service and beauty never changes,” said Roy Lunt, Owner at Hancocks. “Celebrating 165 years of heritage in Manchester is a moment of immense pride for the entire team.”

Over the decades, Hancocks has witnessed and helped shape changing design eras, from the gold and gem-set glamour of the 1950s, through the bold abstract designs of the 60s and 70s, to today’s refined focus on exceptional diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires.

Each piece in the current collection continues to be chosen for its rarity and its power to spark emotion. Hancocks has long been recognised internationally as a leading authority in diamonds and precious gemstones, with clientele spanning the UK and abroad.