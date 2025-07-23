ITS Opens New Flagship Tool Store in Chelmsford with Immersive Shopping Experience

A brand-new ITS store has arrived in Chelmsford, Essex, offering a game-changing retail experience for both tradespeople and DIYers. Building on the success of its pilot store launched earlier this year in Harlow, ITS continues its national expansion with this latest opening.
The Chelmsford branch debuts the retailer’s signature “Shop in Shop” layout, featuring dedicated PowerZones for industry-leading brands like DeWalt, Makita, Milwaukee, Festool, Bosch, and more. With over 6,000 products on display, visitors can freely browse, handle, and compare tools in an engaging, hands-on environment.
First time customer Tom Reynolds, who visited the store said: “I’ve never been in a tool shop as impressive as this – it’s like tool heaven. The choice and layout are incredible, and you can easily compare everything before you buy.”
Local Jobs and Community Investment
Store Address: 5 Montrose Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 6TE