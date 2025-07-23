ITS Opens New Flagship Tool Store in Chelmsford with Immersive Shopping Experience

A brand-new ITS store has arrived in Chelmsford, Essex, offering a game-changing retail experience for both tradespeople and DIYers. Building on the success of its pilot store launched earlier this year in Harlow, ITS continues its national expansion with this latest opening.

The Chelmsford branch debuts the retailer’s signature “Shop in Shop” layout, featuring dedicated PowerZones for industry-leading brands like DeWalt, Makita, Milwaukee, Festool, Bosch, and more. With over 6,000 products on display, visitors can freely browse, handle, and compare tools in an engaging, hands-on environment.

Paul Hubbard, Director at ITS, described the launch as a significant step forward for the company. “Earlier this year we launched our new tool store concept in Harlow, and the feedback from customers has been incredible. We’re thrilled to bring the same innovative format to Chelmsford. This store is about giving customers the best possible experience, service and advice,” he said.

The Chelmsford store carries a wide range of products, from power and hand tools to workwear, PPE, fixings, storage solutions, and garden and outdoor equipment. A newly introduced “Everyday Electrical” range has also been added to meet the growing demand for general electrical items. First time customer Tom Reynolds, who visited the store said: “I’ve never been in a tool shop as impressive as this – it’s like tool heaven. The choice and layout are incredible, and you can easily compare everything before you buy.” Local Jobs and Community Investment



The new store represents a substantial investment in the local area, creating jobs in retail, logistics, and store operations. ITS, which has been steadily expanding, views Chelmsford as a key location for serving both trade professionals and keen DIY’ers in Essex.

Opening Weekend Event



To mark the launch, ITS is hosting an opening event on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 July. Milwaukee, one of the leading global tool brands, will headline the event with its interactive demonstration vans. Experts from other major brands will also be on hand to provide live demonstrations, offer specialist advice, and run exclusive deals and giveaways. Interactive games and activities are planned throughout the weekend, making it a celebration for customers of all ages.

Store Details



The new ITS Chelmsford store is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm, Saturday from 8am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Store Address: 5 Montrose Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 6TE