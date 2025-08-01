British Designers Raise Alarm Over TikTok’s Influence on Throwaway Home Trends

British design experts are sounding the alarm over a wave of TikTok-inspired décor fads—from bold feature walls to viral panelling hacks—which they argue promote fleeting style choices that are difficult and costly to maintain long term.

Professionals within the interior design field have expressed concerns that the rise of online décor trends is fuelling a culture of wasteful consumption. A recent report in The Guardian revealed that as many as 70 million homeware products are discarded in the UK each year, driven by consumer demand for the latest looks championed by influencers and fast retailers.

TikTok hashtags like #interiordesign and #dopaminedecor have attracted billions of views, pushing fast-changing trends that prioritise impact over longevity. According to a piece from Net-a-Porter, home influencers are rapidly switching between themes, bright colour pops, dramatic wallpaper, and trendy wall trims, often discarding or repainting their interiors after just a few weeks.

Interior experts are voicing concerns about the rise of what some have called ‘cringe-worthy décor’. A Sun feature recently highlighted common mistakes like slogan wall art, grey-on-grey styling, and overly themed rooms that quickly fall out of favour.

In contrast, advocates for ‘ slow decorating ‘, as described by Veranda Magazine, promote building interiors over time with meaningful, well-crafted pieces. They argue that interior design should evolve naturally rather than be influenced by what’s trending online.

“TikTok offers stunning visual inspiration, but that comes with a risk,” explains Adam McGrory, Managing Director of MR Mouldings. “Trend-led decoration often leads people to repaint, redecorate, or refit their spaces regularly. While that can be creatively exciting, it’s not always sustainable.”

"When home décor becomes disposable—swapped out every few months—it drives unnecessary spending and can compromise build quality," he adds. "A trend might look great in a 60-second clip, but it rarely holds up in everyday living. The reality of those materials, fittings and finishes is very different from what's shown online."



