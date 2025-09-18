Free Tool Marking Day at ITS Chelmsford Helps Safeguard Local Tradespeople

ITS Chelmsford recently ran a Free Tool Marking Day aimed at helping local tradespeople defend their livelihoods against the growing problem of tool theft. Attendees were given a complimentary SelectaDNA Tool Marking Kit, valued at £60, which is officially approved by the police to help reunite stolen tools with their owners.
The event was organised in collaboration with Stolen Tools UK, a rapidly expanding social media movement committed to tackling tool theft. It also gained strong backing from Shoib Anwan, known as “The Gas Expert”, who has become a leading voice in raising nationwide awareness.
Shoib has played a vital role in challenging the sale of stolen tools at car boot fairs while also pressing for discussions at parliamentary level on ways to combat the issue.
SelectaDNA’s specialist marking system uses a forensic liquid with a unique DNA signature, providing irrefutable proof of ownership. This significantly boosts the chances of tools being traced and recovered in the event of theft, offering a practical layer of protection for hardworking tradespeople.
Essex Police officers were present on the day, showing visible support and reinforcing the message that preventative measures like this are essential in reducing crime.
- CT1, innovators in sealants and adhesives
- Velocity, a trusted name in professional tool storage
- Bunker, an emerging brand offering state-of-the-art van security solutions
Store Details
Store Address: 5 Montrose Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 6TE