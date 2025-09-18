Free Tool Marking Day at ITS Chelmsford Helps Safeguard Local Tradespeople

ITS Chelmsford recently ran a Free Tool Marking Day aimed at helping local tradespeople defend their livelihoods against the growing problem of tool theft. Attendees were given a complimentary SelectaDNA Tool Marking Kit, valued at £60, which is officially approved by the police to help reunite stolen tools with their owners.

The event was organised in collaboration with Stolen Tools UK, a rapidly expanding social media movement committed to tackling tool theft. It also gained strong backing from Shoib Anwan, known as “The Gas Expert”, who has become a leading voice in raising nationwide awareness.

Shoib has played a vital role in challenging the sale of stolen tools at car boot fairs while also pressing for discussions at parliamentary level on ways to combat the issue.

SelectaDNA’s specialist marking system uses a forensic liquid with a unique DNA signature, providing irrefutable proof of ownership. This significantly boosts the chances of tools being traced and recovered in the event of theft, offering a practical layer of protection for hardworking tradespeople.

Essex Police officers were present on the day, showing visible support and reinforcing the message that preventative measures like this are essential in reducing crime.

The event was also backed by leading industry brands:

CT1 , innovators in sealants and adhesives

, innovators in sealants and adhesives Velocity , a trusted name in professional tool storage

, a trusted name in professional tool storage Bunker, an emerging brand offering state-of-the-art van security solutions

“We are proud to have brought together local tradespeople, the police, campaigners, and trusted brands for such a positive cause,” Said Paul Hubbard (Director at ITS) “Tool theft is a devastating crime that impacts businesses and families. By providing access to SelectaDNA kits, we’re helping tradespeople safeguard their tools and livelihoods.”

The ITS Chelmsford Tool Marking Event reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the trade community and tackling issues that directly affect hardworking professionals. Store Details



The new ITS Chelmsford store is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm, Saturday from 8am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Store Address: 5 Montrose Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 6TE