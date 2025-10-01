UOE strengthens Post Office presence with 32 new branches dedicated to community service

UOE Stores is expanding its Post Office network by assuming responsibility for a further 32 branches.

The expansion ensures that more customers in London, the Home Counties and surrounding regions can continue to access vital Post Office services, delivered by a skilled and dedicated workforce.

Both current Post Office employees and newly recruited staff will be welcomed into the UOE team. The company is working closely with Post Office Ltd and Royal Mail to guarantee seamless branch handovers and to swiftly address any operational requirements.

Elliot Jacobs, Managing Director of UOE, said: “Our investment in these branches reflects our long-term belief in the importance of local Post Office services. We are not just taking on branches; we are building hubs that will serve local communities for years to come.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress being made across all our new Post Office branches. The energy, professionalism and positivity of our teams are what shine through. Our customers deserve stability and a service they can trust, and that’s exactly what we are here to deliver.

“As we continue this transition, we remain focused on what unites us: keeping essential services available, supporting our staff, and ensuring our customers feel confident in the Post Office branches they depend on.”

For more information, visit www.uoe.co.uk.