UK’s First AI-Powered Sustainable Party Planner Unveiled by Party Without Plastic®

Party Without Plastic® has launched what is thought to be the UK’s very first AI-driven sustainable party planner—potentially the first of its kind globally.

Developed alongside CelebrateAlly, the innovative AI assistant empowers individuals to organise environmentally-friendly celebrations of all kinds—from weddings and birthdays to corporate events—without compromising on flair, excitement or originality.

Lorraine Allman, Founder of Party Without Plastic®, commented: “This isn’t just another party planning tool – it’s a revolution in how we plan and personalise life’s special moments.”

“For too long, convenience has come at the cost of the planet with single-use plastic party products ending up in landfill or oceans for decades. These new AI tools will help reduce plastic waste, and streamline decision-making towards better, sustainable choices. Using AI intentionally and for good means anyone can now host a truly memorable event that’s as kind to the planet as it is to guests.”

The three AI tools making waves are the Sustainable Party Planner, which helps users map out every detail of their event, with built-in sustainability tips and eco-alternatives at every step; Sustainable Swaps, which suggests eco-friendly alternatives to common single-use items such as tableware, decorations, and favours; and the Sustainable Party Theme Generator which generates unique, on-trend themes with sustainability baked in. Think “Eco-Glam”, “Vintage Reuse”, or “Zero-Waste Fiesta”.

Founder and CEO of CelebrateAlly Sonali George said: “We’re so excited to have partnered with a business that’s truly leading on sustainability. Working with Party Without Plastic® taught us so much about sustainable party planning. Together, we’ve built an innovative AI tool that helps people celebrate with both joy and purpose – and we’re incredibly proud of that.”

Party Without Plastic® is proud to be the first UK party supplies company to integrate this level of AI-driven sustainability support into its online experience. It’s possibly the first ever of its kind in the world.

The collaboration with CelebrateAlly brings together environmental expertise, party planning prowess, and cutting-edge technology – an all in one user-friendly platform that couldn’t have come at a more critical time: it’s estimated the UK throws away more than 90 million kilograms of plastic waste from parties and celebrations every year. These new tools help tackle this problem head-on, giving party hosts the power to make greener choices without losing the sparkle.

The recently-launched AI tools have already received rave user reviews:

“I went for a nature-inspired wedding reducing single use plastic and carbon emissions. I got some awesome and super helpful results back! Brilliant, well done.”

“Good work! I hope you and your team have a good run with this. This is a very valuable resource.”

“Honestly, I think this tool will be super useful to those who haven’t got a lot of ideas and would just like some help. Well done!”