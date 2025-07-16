Queer Spirits Issues Final Call to Protect LGBTQ+ Spaces Through Community Investment

With the deadline fast approaching, Queer Spirits — the world’s first LGBTQ+ co-operative drinks label — is issuing a final rallying cry for support in its mission to revolutionise the drinks sector with community-driven ownership.

Established by husbands Oli Powell and Jon Gronow, Queer Spirits launched with its flagship Queer Gin and has already gained traction across LGBTQ+ venues, events, and independent outlets across the UK.

Earlier this year, the company transitioned into a co-operative society, meaning ownership no longer rests with the founders alone. Instead, it is steered collectively by its members, reinforcing Queer Spirits’ dedication to building a community-led future.

The team is now raising capital to open a dedicated distillery in London — a place to expand production, boost trade links, and create a vibrant hub for queer celebration and connection. This milestone represents a vital step toward cementing long-term LGBTQ+ infrastructure.

The funding goal is to secure at least £100,000 through a community share offer, with investments beginning at just £50. Every contributor becomes a co-op member, with equal voting rights and a shared interest in the venture’s direction. Qualifying investors may also benefit from SEIS and EIS tax incentives.

As queer venues across the UK face closures and wider societal support fluctuates, Queer Spirits presents a refreshing alternative — built on principles of collective ownership, resilience, and solidarity.

“We’ve designed Queer Spirits to be different — a brand that puts people before profits and is community-first from the ground up,” said co-founder Oli Powell.

“Together, we can supercharge Queer Spirits and build spaces for our community to thrive. One day, I see our co-operative protecting queer venues under threat, or even launching new ones of our own. This is how we build infrastructure that our community truly owns.”

Pushing the boundaries of community-led business, Oli and Jon are also developing unique models for engagement. Their vision includes enabling venues and retailers to earn equity in the co-operative simply by stocking Queer Spirits products — transforming commerce into co-ownership.

They also intend to launch a loyalty initiative, giving customers the ability to accumulate ownership through repeat purchases. The ambition is clear: to ensure every pour contributes to a stronger queer economy.

The crowdfunder closes on 28 July 2025. If the minimum funding threshold is met, Queer Spirits will move forward with establishing a permanent production facility to accelerate growth and bring new products to life.