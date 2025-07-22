Expert Chef and Cheesemonger Reveal Secrets to the Perfect Alfresco Feast

A leading London chef and an acclaimed cheese connoisseur have revealed their expert advice for crafting the ultimate outdoor picnic experience.

They agree: food always seems to taste better when enjoyed in the sunshine — and whether you’re hosting a laid-back garden lunch, planning a countryside picnic, or firing up the BBQ, the experts believe “European cheese is the perfect accompaniment to any eating occasion this summer.”

From firm, nutty classics like Comté and Cantal ; to creamy soft-rind favourites like Brie and Camembert , French cheeses are versatile, portable, and full of character.

For picnics and on-the-go alfresco lunches, Sylvain Soulard, head chef of London’s Pique Nique and Casse-Croûte, recommends Comté as a go-to cheese for summer. “It travels well, can be cut into cubes for sharing, and pairs beautifully with both dried fruit and a crisp white from the Jura,” he said. For a touch of indulgence, Sylvain also suggests pairing with champagne — perfect for adding a little luxury to a laid-back summer soiree.

Cantal, “For a lighter, fresh snack, crunchy vegetable sticks (like celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and cauliflower) are ideal dipped in fromage frais mixed with herbs and spices. Dried fruit and nuts also complement cheeses like Brie Abondance , and Tomme de Savoie , adding texture and variety to your spread.”

For something even more relaxed, cheese and beer is a brilliant (and often underrated) summer combination. According to cheese expert Emma Young, beer has a number of characteristics – carbonation, bitterness, acidity, and malt – that make it pair exceptionally well with cheese.

She suggests these warm-weather pairings, perfect for chilled out weekends in the garden with friends:

Brillat-Savarin and Blackberry Sour – “Indulgent creaminess with a bright, fruity beer for contrast”

– “Indulgent creaminess with a bright, fruity beer for contrast” Cantal and Pale Ale – “The fruit and savoury notes in both shine when enjoyed together”

– “The fruit and savoury notes in both shine when enjoyed together” Fourme d’Ambert and Nitro Stout – “Rich, roasted flavours meet mellow blue cheese. Elevate this pairing at your next BBQ – this creamy cheese will melt beautifully on a burger.”

– “Rich, roasted flavours meet mellow blue cheese. Elevate this pairing at your next BBQ – this creamy cheese will melt beautifully on a burger.” Langres and Hazy Session IPA – “Hoppy, slightly bitter beer cuts through the cheese’s depth”

– “Hoppy, slightly bitter beer cuts through the cheese’s depth” Comté and Orange Lager – “The nutty cheese is elevated by the citrusy crispness of the beer”

When building your summer spread, experts say that bread is just as important as cheese. Emma Young added: “Choose crusty, rustic loaves like pain de campagne, ciabatta, or a classic baguette. These breads hold their shape and texture better in warm weather, and they pair wonderfully with both soft and hard cheeses.

“Try your own twist on a Pan Bagnat: hollow out a round loaf and layer it with Emmental , fromage frais with herbs, tomatoes, lamb’s lettuce, and olives. Slice and serve for a perfect centrepiece. Or keep it simple with classic mini Brie and ham baguettes, cut into snackable portions.

“For something different, try savoury scones — filled with Brie and fig jam, Camembert and ham, or even just a slather of fromage frais with cracked black pepper.”

“For a protein-rich option that can be prepped the night before; whisk eggs with grated Comté , mushrooms, herbs, and onions. Pour into muffin tins and bake until golden and set. These cheesy egg bites travel well and taste great warm or cold. For more depth, try variations with Camembert or Bleu de Gex.”

Emma claims that cheese should be kept cool to serve at its best. “Using a cool bag with freezer blocks helps keep cheeses and accompaniments fresh until you’re ready to serve. Remember – Cheese is best enjoyed at room temperature so let it rest before serving to allow full flavours and textures to emerge — just be mindful of softer cheeses on very hot days!”