Jeollanamdo to Lead K-Food Showcase at London’s Specialty & Fine Food Fair 2025

As Korean culture continues to gain international prominence, K-Food has emerged as a global culinary phenomenon, setting new trends and exciting consumers worldwide.

In response to this growing demand, Jeollanam-do (Governor Young-rok Kim) and the Gwangju Jeonnam Branch of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA, Director Dong-won Lee) are organising a delegation of six forward-thinking K-Food brands to exhibit at the 2025 Specialty & Fine Food Fair (SFFF), now in its 26th year in London.

Scheduled for 9–10 September, the two-day trade event offers an opportunity for these brands to expand into the UK and establish stronger connections within the European market.

The SFFF, widely recognised as “The UK’s Leading Showcase of Artisanal Food & Drink,” brings together influential buyers from retail, hospitality, and international trade. The six Korean companies will present a varied selection of premium K-Food products from dedicated booths.

The six companies which are representing Jeollanam-do Branch of the Korea — Bohyang Tea Co., Cookia Co., Ltd, Daedaero Farm Association, Gangjin Rice Cooperative Corporation, Good F&B, and PBW Cooperative —will feature a variety of innovative and traditional Korean items, including:

Traditional Liquors: Highlighting Korea’s rich heritage in alcoholic beverages.

Highlighting Korea’s rich heritage in alcoholic beverages. Healthy & Tasty Snacks: Offering a modern twist on Korean culinary delights.

Offering a modern twist on Korean culinary delights. Herb and Blended Teas: Showcasing aromatic and health-conscious beverage options.

Showcasing aromatic and health-conscious beverage options. Fruit and Vegetable Beverages: Presenting refreshing and nutritious drinks.

Presenting refreshing and nutritious drinks. Healthy Organic Citron Juice: A natural and revitalizing fruit juice.

A natural and revitalizing fruit juice. Premium Rice: Emphasizing the quality and versatility of Korean rice.

The delegation’s primary goal is to foster direct relationships with local buyers. The companies have planned a series of pre-arranged one-on-one export consultations to discuss potential partnerships. Additionally, they will engage with walk-in buyers to maximize their networking opportunities.

For buyers and industry professionals seeking the next big trend in global food and drink, this is a unique opportunity to discover and sample authentic Korean specialties. We invite you to visit our booths to explore these exceptional products and connect directly with the producers.

This participation marks a strategic effort by KITA to supportJeollanamdo-based exporters in their quest to enter new global markets. The fair is expected to be a significant step toward establishing a stronger foothold for these K-Food brands not only in the UK but throughout Europe.