Hitchin Community to Choose Charity to Receive £1,000 from Global Ardour Recycling

Global Ardour Recycling has teamed up with the We Love Hitchin Facebook group to launch a community competition that gives residents the chance to decide which local charity will benefit from a £1,000 donation.

Following input from group members and conversations with local residents, three charities have been shortlisted for the vote:

St Mary’s Preservation Trust – focused on conserving Hitchin’s historic parish church. The Trust raises essential funds for restoration and upkeep of the Grade I listed landmark, ensuring the town’s most recognisable building remains protected for future generations.

North Herts & Stevenage Centre for Voluntary Service (NH&SCVS) – helping to strengthen the voluntary and community sector by connecting charities, volunteers, and local services. Through programmes like GoVolHerts, Reach Out Hertfordshire, and Community Transport, the organisation makes community services more accessible and better connected.

Feed Up Warm Up – offering meals, outreach, and companionship to individuals facing homelessness or hardship in Hertfordshire. Supporting up to 140 people at weekly drop-in sessions, the charity relies entirely on donations and community support to deliver its vital services.

Voting will open on 10th September and close on 1st October, with residents able to participate via a pinned poll on the We Love Hitchin Facebook group. The charity receiving the most votes by the deadline will receive the full £1,000 donation.

To raise awareness, Global Ardour Recycling will also publish weekly features on each shortlisted charity across social media, helping residents learn more about their work and encouraging wider engagement. The partnership with We Love Hitchin ensures the competition reaches a highly active local audience, enabling more residents to have their say.

Global Ardour Recycling, one of the UK’s top recyclers of scrap metal and end-of-life vehicles, has a long-standing commitment to supporting the areas where it operates. Significant investment in its Hitchin site has created jobs and provided competitive recycling solutions for homes, businesses, and tradespeople. This initiative is part of the company’s broader effort to empower residents and make a positive local impact.

Graeme Slater, Operations Director at Global Ardour Recycling Hitchin, said: “Hitchin has a strong community spirit and the staff regularly engage in fundraising activities on site. This competition is about giving local people the power to choose which cause matters most to them. All three shortlisted charities do incredible work, and we’re proud to be supporting them in this way.”

Once the vote is complete, the winning charity will be invited to Global Ardour Recycling’s Hitchin site for a cheque presentation ceremony, with coverage shared across social media and local press channels.

Residents who would like to participate can join the We Love Hitchin Facebook group and submit their vote before 1st October.

Visit the We Love Hitchin Facebook Group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/welovehitchin/