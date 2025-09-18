Plamil Foods Introduces New Vegan Chocolate Bar Collection with Fresh Look and Flavours

Plamil Foods has unveiled a new line of vegan chocolate bars, featuring refreshed packaging and an expanded choice of flavours.

The launch comes at a time when confectionery prices are rising and many producers have reduced product sizes or withdrawn items from sale. Plamil has opted to release 40g bars priced at £1.75, balancing affordability with portion size while addressing industry cost pressures.

Alongside the new flavours, the range debuts an updated design intended to stand out more clearly on shelves. The redesign also reflects a repositioning of Plamil within the plant-based chocolate sector.

The line-up consists of five varieties:

Hazelnot Praline Flavour Bar – nut-free chocolate with the taste of hazelnut praline.

Low Sugar Dark Chocolate Bar (72% Cocoa) – a reduced-sugar dark chocolate.

Salted Caramel Bar – vegan chocolate with a caramel twist.

Coffee Chocolate Bar – infused with coffee flavour.

Extra Dark Chocolate Bar (87% Cocoa) – a strong, high-cocoa option.

All products are manufactured at Plamil’s nut-free UK facility, powered by renewable energy. The cocoa used is Rainforest Alliance certified, supporting the company’s ethical sourcing principles.

Adrian Ling, Managing Director of Plamil Foods, stated: “Plamil has continued to invest in product development at a time when the confectionery market is facing significant challenges. This range highlights our approach to combining flavour variety, contemporary design, and consistency in ethical production.”

The new bars are available via Plamil’s online shop, independent health food retailers, and selected UK outlets, with distribution through CLF, Suma, Dundeis, Green City, and Independent Irish.

Founded in the 1950s, Plamil Foods is recognised as one of the UK’s pioneering vegan chocolate makers, maintaining a strong commitment to allergen control, renewable energy, and sustainability.