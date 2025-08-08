K2L Marketing and Salford City Council Launch Campaign to Champion Healthy Eating in Schools

Salford-based agency K2L Marketing has partnered with Salford City Council to spearhead an impactful campaign aimed at promoting the value of nutritious school meals and raising awareness around the importance of a healthy diet for children and their families.

The initiative, titled Food for CHAMPiONS, is being delivered by Citywide Services—a division of the council responsible for providing balanced and wholesome meals to pupils across Salford’s primary and secondary schools. The programme emphasises how good nutrition supports not only physical development but also brain function and overall wellbeing.

The campaign’s core objectives are to help families and children understand the significant role that healthy eating plays in supporting concentration and energy levels, while also encouraging greater uptake of school meals, whether paid or free, as a practical and nourishing choice.

Councillor Barbara Bentham, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods, Environment and Community Safety at Salford City Council, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the Food for CHAMPiONS campaign and the positive impact it will have across our city.

“Nutritious school meals are vital not just for children’s physical health but also for their concentration, learning, and overall wellbeing. This campaign is a brilliant example of how we can work together with local partners like K2L to promote healthy habits from a young age and support families in making informed choices. It’s all about giving every child in Salford the chance to flourish – both inside and outside the classroom.”

To help bring the message to life, K2L has developed a wide range of vibrant resources tailored to engage young people and their families. These include educational posters, sticker books, and activity sheets for use in classrooms, alongside a complementary digital outreach campaign to extend the initiative’s reach citywide.

Scott Kennedy, Managing Director of K2L Marketing, said:

“Working alongside Salford City Council on this important initiative has been an incredibly rewarding experience. The Food for CHAMPiONS campaign is all about building healthier communities and giving children the essential tools they need to thrive.”

The campaign is set to roll out across Salford over the coming months, delivering its healthy eating message to schools and homes throughout the area.