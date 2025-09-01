Specialist Doctors Launch MFTDC to Support UK Drivers with DVLA Medical Assessments

A group of independent doctors has launched the Medical Fitness to Drive Consultancy (MFTDC), a new service dedicated to helping drivers and businesses across the UK meet the medical assessment standards set by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). The consultancy aims to simplify complex medical rules and assist drivers in retaining or restoring their driving licences.

MFTDC delivers a variety of services, including virtual consultations, professional driver medicals, and training workshops designed for individuals, organisations, and healthcare professionals. The main services include:

Online e-Consultations – Remote appointments offering personalised advice on meeting DVLA health requirements linked to specific conditions.

D4 Exams / Group 2 Medicals – Comprehensive assessments for HGV and PCV drivers, including vision checks. Clinics operate in Cardiff, Bristol, Swansea, and Birmingham, with the Cardiff location open seven days a week.

Training & Education – Custom-designed programmes for drivers, clinicians, and businesses to improve understanding of medical fitness standards in the UK.

The Managing Director of MFTDC commented:

“Many drivers face delays or confusion when dealing with DVLA medical rules. Our role is to make the process clear and straightforward. By combining medical expertise with practical guidance, we make it easier for drivers to understand their responsibilities and for businesses to meet compliance requirements.

We are taking decisive action to support the community we serve by launching the UK’s most affordable D4 medical exam. From September 1st to December 31st, 2025, MFTDC will be offering its comprehensive Group 2 D4 medicals, including the mandatory vision assessment, for just £39 across all its centres.

Our mission is to put clarity back into the system, provide trusted medical expertise, and help drivers get back on the road legally and safely.”

The consultancy reminds drivers and organisations that all licensing decisions remain solely with the DVLA.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.mftdc.co.uk.