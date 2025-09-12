Virtue Recovery strengthens outreach with new appointments

Virtue Recovery has welcomed Adam Khosroabadi and Chauncy Nash to its outreach team, broadening nationwide support for people and families affected by addiction, PTSD, and mental health concerns.

Adam joins as Community Outreach Specialist, while Chauncy takes on the role of Business Development Liaison. Their appointment highlights the organisation’s ongoing commitment to guiding individuals and families through substance use, mental health issues, and the journey towards recovery.

Both bring with them extensive professional knowledge and personal insight, furthering Virtue Recovery’s mission to offer resources, connection, and support for those struggling with addiction or mental health conditions.

Virtue Recovery operates a nationally accredited network of recovery and detox facilities in Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas. Zach Young, National Director of Business Development, said: “When compassion and clinical excellence combine with true collaboration, the result is life-changing. These partnerships expand access to care and ultimately save lives.”

The organisation’s programmes emphasise a whole-person approach that treats both substance use and mental health conditions simultaneously. Dual-diagnosis services combine evidence-based therapies with tailored, compassionate care.

Each treatment plan is personalised, integrating physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions of healing to encourage lasting recovery and personal growth.

Services include dual-diagnosis treatment, therapies grounded in clinical research, supportive settings that foster progress, and complimentary assessments for individuals and families seeking help.

Recovery is rarely straightforward, but the right treatment and support can make long-term transformation possible.

Adam will focus on outreach at Virtue At The Pointe Recovery Center in Astoria, Oregon, and Virtue Recovery Center in Milwaukie, Oregon.

With a strong background in behavioural health and business development, Adam has led outreach initiatives that connect communities with vital resources. Well regarded in Portland’s behavioural health sector, he is recognised for building trust and supporting families through complex challenges.

Chauncy, originally from Oahu, Hawaii, brings experience in healthcare outreach and programme development. Over the past three years, he has worked as a liaison and regional account manager, strengthening partnerships and improving support for families and individuals.

Alongside his professional expertise, Chauncy holds an Associate of Arts in Business Data Analytics and is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Software Development. His blend of technical skill and people-first approach adds fresh perspective to the team.

The addition of Adam and Chauncy enhances Virtue Recovery’s community presence, expanding outreach and increasing access to treatment. Their backgrounds embody the values of compassion, integrity, and dedication to supporting others.

By building bridges into treatment services, they will ensure more families can access the care and support essential for recovery. Their roles will be vital in strengthening community impact and creating lasting change.

“Adam and Chauncy bring more than experience – they bring determination and a commitment to helping others heal,” said Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer at Virtue Recovery.

“Their presence strengthens the mission to provide hope, healing, and recovery for individuals and families across Oregon and beyond.”

This expansion of the Business Development Team demonstrates Virtue Recovery’s ongoing focus on increasing access to treatment and strengthening community links. With Adam and Chauncy on board, the organisation continues to grow a support network that meets diverse needs and encourages sustainable recovery.

At Virtue Recovery, the focus is on more than symptom management. It is about building connections, encouraging resilience, and believing in the possibility of transformation. The new outreach team members reinforce that mission with renewed energy.