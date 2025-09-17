Picker Institute and Cemplicity Announce Alliance to Improve Person-Centred Healthcare

Global digital feedback specialist Cemplicity has unveiled a new alliance with Picker, the original champion of person-centred care and an international authority in experience-led improvement across health and care services.
The collaboration highlights the value of technology as a channel to amplify people’s experiences, rather than simply as a tool for efficiency. Together, Cemplicity and Picker will transform patient and staff feedback into live insights, enabling providers to raise standards of clinical quality, operational performance, and organisational effectiveness.
With decades of combined experience, the two organisations bring complementary skills. Picker, established in 1986, has shaped NHS national programmes and continues to influence policy and service design with its focus on patient and staff experiences.
Cemplicity, launched in 2013, has partnered with Picker for years, offering digital solutions that help healthcare organisations apply Picker’s measurement methods, boosting participation and ensuring feedback delivers immediate value.