Picker Institute and Cemplicity Announce Alliance to Improve Person-Centred Healthcare

Global digital feedback specialist Cemplicity has unveiled a new alliance with Picker, the original champion of person-centred care and an international authority in experience-led improvement across health and care services.

The collaboration highlights the value of technology as a channel to amplify people’s experiences, rather than simply as a tool for efficiency. Together, Cemplicity and Picker will transform patient and staff feedback into live insights, enabling providers to raise standards of clinical quality, operational performance, and organisational effectiveness.

With decades of combined experience, the two organisations bring complementary skills. Picker, established in 1986, has shaped NHS national programmes and continues to influence policy and service design with its focus on patient and staff experiences.

Cemplicity, launched in 2013, has partnered with Picker for years, offering digital solutions that help healthcare organisations apply Picker’s measurement methods, boosting participation and ensuring feedback delivers immediate value.

“Trusted Expertise, Transformative Impact”



By combining Cemplicity’s advanced technology with Picker’s evidence based survey frameworks, providers will gain a uniquely powerful capability: the ability to listen at scale, benchmark internationally, and embed insights directly into decision-making to improve outcomes and sustain growth.

“This partnership is grounded in a shared belief that better care starts with listening. By working together and using our science and technology, we’re equipping providers with the insight and support they need to understand experiences more deeply and turn that understanding into meaningful change.” – Blaik Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at Cemplicity

“Picker’s reputation is grounded in rigorous, high-quality research alongside a commitment to improving care quality through, experience-led approaches. By partnering with Cemplicity, we are making experience insights more accessible, meaningful, and impactful, enabling providers to deliver care that is truly person-centred, wherever they operate.” – Phillip Stylianides, Chief Operating Officer at Picker.