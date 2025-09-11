Contoura Medical Opens Flagship Aesthetic Clinic in Central London’s Knightsbridge

Contoura Medical, a leader in aesthetic innovation, has announced the grand opening of its flagship clinic in the heart of Knightsbridge, just steps away from Harrods and Knightsbridge Tube station. With over 16 years of medical expertise and a focus on advanced, minimally invasive, and regenerative treatments, the clinic is set to become a premier destination for patients seeking precision, elegance, and naturally refined results.

The clinic offers a comprehensive range of treatments, from high-definition body sculpting and skin tightening to thread lifts, hormone therapy, and IV wellness solutions. Each treatment plan is carefully tailored to individual needs, aiming to restore vitality while enhancing natural contours through bespoke, patient-focused care.

World-Class Expertise in a Luxury Setting

Led by renowned aesthetic specialist Dr Edwin Anthony, who trained at Trinity College Dublin and holds extensive experience in advanced body contouring, Contoura Medical combines medical excellence with a personalised approach. The clinic’s interiors reflect its philosophy — a discreet, welcoming environment designed to provide transformative skincare and body treatments with complete privacy.

Located on Brompton Road, a short walk from Harrods and Knightsbridge Tube, Contoura Medical balances luxury with accessibility. Patients can expect a serene atmosphere, state-of-the-art facilities, and a team committed to safety, comfort, and exceptional outcomes.

For appointments and inquiries, visit contouramedical.com