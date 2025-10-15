Dr Daniel Lim Introduces Yuki Clinic’s Revolutionary K-Beauty ‘Glass Skin Pathway’ in London

Yuki Clinic, one of London’s leading names in aesthetic medicine, has launched its signature ‘Glass Skin Pathway’—a scientifically guided K-Beauty programme personally developed by in-house expert Dr Daniel Lim.

While the beauty market overflows with serums and sheet masks promising instant results, Dr Lim highlights that achieving authentic, enduring “glass skin” requires a deeper, clinical approach to issues such as uneven tone, texture, and volume loss. His exclusive pathway bridges Korean skincare philosophy with advanced medical treatments to deliver transformative yet naturally radiant outcomes.

“For years, the West focused on heavy contouring and covering flaws. K-Beauty is the antithesis: it’s about flawless, healthy skin that needs no makeup,” said Dr. Daniel Lim.

“Our ‘Glass Skin Pathway’ is not a one-size-fits-all treatment. It’s a personalised diagnostic journey. We use technologies like ONDА Coolwaves for skin tightening and advanced Mesotherapy for deep hydration, all while employing the gentle, precision-based techniques that are the hallmark of Korean aesthetic medicine. We are building skin health, not just performing procedures.”

Each treatment plan begins with an in-depth consultation, where Dr Lim evaluates hydration, barrier integrity, and natural glow before designing a tailored approach that restores luminosity and balance through non-surgical interventions.

Based on Great Portland Street in London’s medical district, Yuki Clinic is redefining K-Beauty in the UK by merging artistry, precision, and science—positioning itself as the go-to destination for those seeking authentic, medical-grade Korean skincare.