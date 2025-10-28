Unique Senior Care Unveils Dementia Support Initiative After Achieving 100% Client Satisfaction

Unique Senior Care, an award-winning home care provider, has unveiled a comprehensive new package of dementia support materials after achieving perfect satisfaction ratings across several of its branches in the third quarter of 2025.

Recent client surveys revealed exceptional results in locations such as Coventry and Solihull, where families consistently commended the team’s compassion, reliability, and professionalism.

“We’re incredibly proud of the trust families place in us,” said Helena Hitchcox, Director of Operations at Unique Senior Care.

“Our teams are trained to support not just the practical side of care, but the emotional reality of living with dementia, for both the person and their family.”

The organisation’s new dementia support bundle features free memory cafés throughout Warwickshire and the West Midlands, a video series offering everyday dementia care guidance, and a selection of printed and digital materials for carers and relatives managing cognitive challenges.

This initiative continues the company’s long-standing focus on person-centred care and meaningful community engagement. Resources will be distributed through local partners, care networks, and the company’s dedicated online advice hub.

The Q3 feedback also revealed a recurring emotional theme — families seeking reassurance. Many described Unique Senior Care as “a second family”, while one family member shared: “The carers understand my husband’s dementia better than anyone else we’ve met,” and others remarked: “Mum trusts them more than she trusts me now,” and “It’s like having a second family.”

Helena added: “We’re grateful for every piece of feedback we receive. It helps us improve, but it also reminds us why we do this work. People want to feel safe, respected, and cared for. That’s what we’re here to provide.”