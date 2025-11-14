Lyphe Dispensary Confirms the Return of Noidecs as Accessible and Sustainable Medical Cannabis Supplies Resume

Following a difficult year for the UK’s medical cannabis import industry, Lyphe Dispensary has confirmed that five Noidecs medical cannabis flower varieties are once again available, with further products expected to be reintroduced throughout the coming weeks and into 2026. This marks a significant moment for patients who relied on the affordable Noidecs range prior to the October 2024 restrictions.

Over the past twelve months the limited market left patients with only a small number of suppliers to choose from. However, Lyphe Dispensary’s announcement suggests that UK clinics will soon see a broader mix of products, giving both prescribers and patients more cost-effective alternatives beyond the existing monopoly.

The revived Noidecs range includes lower-strength options such as Noidecs T18 and T19, a mid-grade T21, and higher-grade T23/T24. Each product has been chosen to support varied clinical needs, offering different THC levels and terpene compositions so prescribers can tailor treatment more effectively.

Patients can now find the full Noidecs listings on the Lyphe Dispensary formulary, accessible to those with approved prescriptions. Existing users must log in to their Lyphe Dispensary account to view detailed information.

“Patients have been asking for the return of Noidecs, and we’re thrilled to be able to finally deliver,” said Karen Sharp, Managing Director at Lyphe Clinic.

“It’s been a bumpy road, but our focus has always been on improving patient choice and access while maintaining affordability and quality. The return of this popular brand, Noidecs, underlines our ongoing efforts and commitment to a sustainable and patient-first supply model.”

“In the near future, we look forward to being able to provide patients with a broader range of Noidecs treatment options, catering for patients who use non-flower-based products such as oils and vapes. But one step at a time!”

The update represents Lyphe Dispensary’s continued vision to expand treatment accessibility, affordability, and diversity across the UK and Channel Islands.

All Noidecs products are grown with a focus on environmental responsibility, consistency, and overall value, ensuring that patients can access fresh, reliable cannabis-based medicines at reasonable prices.

Further information about Lyphe Dispensary, including contact details and recent updates, is available at lyphedispensary.com.

About Lyphe Dispensary

Lyphe Dispensary (formerly Dispensary Green) have been around since 2019 and is one of the UK’s leading dispensers of CBMPs (Cannabis-Based Medicinal Products), supporting patients through their treatment journey. Focused on affordability, accessibility, and clinical excellence, Lyphe Dispensary continues to expand its formulary with responsible leadership within the medical cannabis industry.