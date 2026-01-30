Meissner extends TepoFlex® biocontainer platform to freeze and thaw processes

Meissner has expanded the use of its TepoFlex® biocontainer platform to support freeze and thaw operations, bringing its well-established quality and performance standards to one of the most demanding stages of biopharmaceutical processing.

The strength and reliability of the TepoFlex® polyethylene film platform have been proven through nearly 20 years of use by clients worldwide. Building on these established properties, the biocontainers are engineered to maintain integrity and security throughout repeated freeze and thaw cycles, broadening their suitability for drug substance and drug product storage, transport and process integration.

The 2D TepoFlex® biocontainers are designed for freezing applications down to -80°C. These single-use freeze and thaw containers are available in a wide range of volumes, including 50 mL, 250 mL, 500 mL, 1 L, 2 L, 5 L and 10 L, allowing manufacturers to align container selection with specific process needs.

Thanks to their flexible, single-use design, the biocontainers can be readily incorporated into existing freeze and thaw workflows. They are compatible with multiple freezer types, including conventional blast freezers and vertical plate freezers, enabling deployment across development and manufacturing stages without the need for significant capital investment.

For biopharmaceutical manufacturers seeking a secure, adaptable single-use solution for protecting sensitive materials during freeze and thaw processing, the TepoFlex® biocontainer provides a dependable option.

All freeze and thaw biocontainers are produced in ISO-certified cleanroom environments using qualified components to ensure biocompatibility and support regulatory requirements. Meissner’s Applications Engineering Team also provides expert consultation to assist with system design and optimisation, ensuring assemblies are tailored to individual application demands.

With more than 40 years of industry experience, Meissner is committed to delivering a customer-focused experience. By taking time to understand each client’s objectives and challenges, the company aims to build long-term partnerships that support future success.

To discover why leading biopharmaceutical manufacturers trust TepoFlex® for their most essential freeze and thaw applications, visit Meissner’s website at https://www.meissner.com/tepoflex-freeze-thaw where technical resources are available for download. Additionally, visiting https://www.meissner.com/applications/freeze-thaw/ provides an overview of all of Meissner’s single-use freeze and thaw platform offerings.

