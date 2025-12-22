Fiore Aesthetics Honoured as Central London’s Most Welcoming Aesthetics Clinic for 2025

Fiore Aesthetics has been awarded the title of Most Welcoming Aesthetics Clinic 2025 – Central London at the Global Excellence Awards hosted by Global Health & Pharma Magazine (GHP). The accolade represents the second year in a row that the clinic has been recognised by the publication, reflecting its ongoing dedication to patient-centred care, clinical integrity, and high professional standards within the UK aesthetics sector.

The Global Excellence Awards recognise organisations that show sustained leadership and positive influence across healthcare and life sciences worldwide. Fiore Aesthetics was chosen following a detailed evaluation by GHP’s internal research team, which reviews patient satisfaction, service delivery, and contributions to raising industry benchmarks.

A key driver behind the clinic’s continued achievements is Flavio Refrigeri, Clinic Director, Aesthetic Practitioner, and Trainer/Assessor. Alongside his role as a GDC-registered Dental Care Professional, Flavio has, as of December 2025, become an established trainer and an Official CPD Provider, reinforcing Fiore Aesthetics’ reputation as both a trusted clinic and a centre for professional development.

Flavio holds an MSc in Healthcare Management & Complications and a BA (Hons), in addition to advanced qualifications including OFQUAL (Qualifi) Level 7 and Level 5, VTCT Level 5 DET, and VTCT Level 4 in Laser & IPL. He is also a Member of the Society for Education & Training (MSET). His combined focus on clinical practice and education underpins the clinic’s belief that ethical standards, robust training, and continuous learning are fundamental to patient safety and outcomes.

Speaking on the award, Flavio Refrigeri said: “Being recognised for a second year as the Most Welcoming Aesthetics Clinic in Central London is deeply meaningful to our entire team. Our focus has always been on creating a clinical environment where patients feel listened to, respected, and safe, while also investing heavily in education, standards, and professional accountability. This award reflects the collective commitment of our team to those values.”

By prioritising patient experience while expanding its role in accredited training and CPD provision, Fiore Aesthetics occupies a distinctive position within the aesthetics industry, where clinical excellence and education increasingly go hand in hand.

The clinic continues to welcome patients from across London and further afield, while also supporting the next generation of practitioners through structured, recognised training programmes.