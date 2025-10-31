Harley Street’s “Surgeon to the Stars” Dr Frati Announces Dubai Clinic Expansion

Harley Street’s acclaimed cosmetic surgeon, Dr Frati – widely known as “The Boob God” and “The Surgeon to the Stars” – is set to extend his distinguished practice to Dubai this November.

From 6–8 November 2025, Dr Frati will be offering exclusive consultation and treatment clinics at Al Tawadi Speciality Private Hospital on Garhoud Street. This marks the beginning of a recurring clinic schedule in the region, introduced to serve his expanding international patient base.

Renowned for his meticulous technique and artistic eye, Dr Frati has long been considered one of London’s most sought-after cosmetic surgeons. His Harley Street practice attracts celebrities, influencers, and discerning clients from across the globe who seek refined, natural, and camera-ready results delivered with complete discretion.

The Boob God Goes Global

Dr Frati’s expansion into Dubai represents more than a new chapter for his practice; it demonstrates the global influence of London’s medical standards. Whilst Harley Street and London remain the go-to for cosmetic enhancement, Dr Frati’s decision to extend his expertise abroad reflects the international demand for specialists who practice in the UK’s capital.



“London will always be my home base,” says Dr Frati. “But many of my patients divide their time between the UK and the Middle East. Bringing my expertise to Dubai means I can offer patients the same level of service, care and results, wherever they are in the world.”

Dr Frati’s clinics will focus on some of his most requested procedures: breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, rhinoplasty, Asian rhinoplasty, and the latest trend, mummy makeovers. Each treatment is approached with Dr Frati’s unwavering commitment to natural proportion, safety, and aesthetic harmony, principles of which have defined the celebrity specialist’s career.

Surgeon to the Stars

Within the celebrity and influencer circles, Dr Frati’s name is well known. His patient list includes numerous public figures and media personalities who rely on his skill to help with their careers.

The rise of social media has placed unprecedented emphasis on appearance, and Dr Frati has played a major role in shaping this new era. His clinic’s reputation has grown alongside the influencer economy, attracting those who want to look flawless on camera while preserving individuality and expression.

“The modern patient doesn’t want to look ‘done’; they want to look like the best version of themselves,” Dr Frati explains. “My goal is to enhance confidence, not change identity.”



Why Dubai? And Why Now?

Dubai has rapidly evolved into one of the world’s leading destinations for luxury aesthetics. The city’s combination of advanced medical infrastructure, international clientele, and glamour-driven culture makes it seem the perfect location for Dr Frati’s expansion.

Patients from across the Middle East and Europe already travel between London and Dubai for both business and leisure, and by hosting regular clinics there, Dr Frati will be able to offer greater convenience to his existing patients, whilst also welcoming new ones who value the discretion and artistry associated with the Dr Frati brand.



“Dubai is becoming the global capital of beauty,” says Dr Frati. “There’s an appreciation here for excellence, innovation, and individuality that aligns perfectly with my practice philosophy.”

A Bespoke Approach to Beauty

Every patient who visits Dr Frati receives a personal experience. Consultations are private, detailed, and designed to ensure every aspect of the result, from proportion to recovery to aftercare.

Dr Frati’s philosophy blends surgical precision with an artistic eye. Whether he is performing a breast augmentation or rhinoplasty, Dr Frati focuses on producing balance and harmony for all his patients. His trademark results are elegant and designed to help his patients age gracefully rather than follow evanescent trends.

Furthermore, this practice extends to his mummy makeovers – combinations of bespoke treatments that restore body confidence post-pregnancy while maintaining a natural look. Each transformation is specific to each patient, empowering them to feel renewed without losing their sense of self.

British Excellence, International Prestige

For UK readers, Dr Frati’s international move represents the export of British medical quality, the Harley Street gold standard, into a global stage.

As global demand for aesthetic enhancement grows, this Dr Frati to Dubai narrative reinforces his status as one of the most sought-after cosmetic surgeons in the world. Having said that, despite international attention, Dr Frati’s character remains grounded in integrity, artistry, and patient care.



“My practice has always been about combining innovation with humanity,” Dr Frati adds. “Whether in London or Dubai, my priority is the same: helping people feel confident in their own skin.”

Looking Ahead

Going forward, Dr Frati plans to perform regular clinics in Dubai, reflecting ongoing demand from both Middle Eastern and European customers. Additional dates will be announced for his Dubai Clinic in 2026.

London still remains his professional home and the foundation of his reputation. UK patients can still expect the same attention to detail, safety protocols, and meticulous aftercare that define the Dr Frati name.

Bookings and Enquiries

Dr Frati will be available for consultations and select procedures at Al Tawadi Speciality Private Hospital , Garhoud Street, Dubai, from 6 – 8 November 2025.

About Dr Frati



Dr Frati is a London based cosmetic surgeon renowned for his artistry and precision in aesthetic enhancement. A specialist in breast and facial procedures, he has built an international reputation as the surgeon of choice for celebrities, influencers, and discerning clients seeking natural, confident results.

From Harley Street to Dubai, Dr Frati continues to set the standard for modern cosmetic surgery, where medical excellence meets artistic vision.