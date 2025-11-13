Cannelle Skin Clinic Rebrands from Cannelle Medispa, Launching Advanced Aesthetic Treatments in Oxford

Cannelle Skin Clinic, formerly known as Cannelle Medispa, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and an expanded range of next-generation aesthetic treatments, marking a major evolution for the Oxford-based clinic after nearly three decades of trusted care.
Since opening in 1997, Cannelle has built a reputation for combining refined service with clinical expertise. The rebrand to Cannelle Skin Clinic reflects a renewed focus on evidence-based skin health and non-surgical rejuvenation, reinforcing the clinic’s commitment to professionalism, safety, and visible results.
The upgraded treatment menu now features advanced procedures such as Morpheus8, which fuses microneedling and radiofrequency technology for firmer, smoother skin, alongside polynucleotide skin therapy, a breakthrough in deep regeneration and hydration for long-lasting skin vitality.
These state-of-the-art treatments extend Cannelle’s existing repertoire of traditional beauty treatments, adding advanced treatments ranging from injectables and chemical peels to microneedling and non-surgical body sculpting, providing a full continuum of aesthetic care under one roof.