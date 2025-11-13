Cannelle Skin Clinic Rebrands from Cannelle Medispa, Launching Advanced Aesthetic Treatments in Oxford

Cannelle Skin Clinic, formerly known as Cannelle Medispa, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and an expanded range of next-generation aesthetic treatments, marking a major evolution for the Oxford-based clinic after nearly three decades of trusted care.

Since opening in 1997, Cannelle has built a reputation for combining refined service with clinical expertise. The rebrand to Cannelle Skin Clinic reflects a renewed focus on evidence-based skin health and non-surgical rejuvenation, reinforcing the clinic’s commitment to professionalism, safety, and visible results.

The upgraded treatment menu now features advanced procedures such as Morpheus8, which fuses microneedling and radiofrequency technology for firmer, smoother skin, alongside polynucleotide skin therapy, a breakthrough in deep regeneration and hydration for long-lasting skin vitality.

Profhilo , was added as a biostimulator designed to restore volume skin firmness and elasticity in delicate areas and the Helios III Laser Suite is used for targeting pigmentation, superficial vessels, texture and acne. These state-of-the-art treatments extend Cannelle’s existing repertoire of traditional beauty treatments, adding advanced treatments ranging from injectables and chemical peels to microneedling and non-surgical body sculpting, providing a full continuum of aesthetic care under one roof.

This repositioning achieves several goals for the business. It clarifies the clinic’s identity, increases confidence by emphasising medical oversight, differentiates from traditional spas, and lays the groundwork for continued innovation in aesthetic medicine.

“This rebrand to Cannelle Skin Clinic underscores our evolution from a traditional spa toward a medically focused practice. Our goal is to elevate safety, credibility and results by putting the clinical aspect front and centre, combining medical precision with the art of aesthetic treatment.” — Dr. Mattia Parducci, Medical Director

Operating from its Summertown base in Oxford, UK the newly named Cannelle Skin Clinic continues serving clients from its 11 treatment rooms, supported by a multidisciplinary team of skin professionals, aesthetic doctor and therapists.