Upperton Pharma Solutions Wins Contract Services Company of the Year at Pharma Industry Awards UK 2025

Upperton Pharma Solutions has been recognised as Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year at the Pharma Industry Awards UK 2025. The business was also a finalist in the Pharma Company of the Year category, marking its second consecutive year of success following its 2024 win for Large Pharma Project of the Year.

The Pharma Industry Awards UK, now in their third year, are widely regarded as one of the leading celebrations of achievement within the sector. A panel of independent experts drawn from academia and industry carefully evaluates each finalist, focusing on innovation, strategy, and demonstrable impact on client projects.

This award highlights a significant moment for Upperton. The Nottingham-based CDMO has become well known for supporting small and medium-sized biotech firms worldwide, providing expertise from pre-clinical programmes through to late-stage manufacturing. The company’s specialisms span multiple dosage forms, including oral, nasal, pulmonary, and parenteral.

Nikki Whitfield, Chief Executive Officer of Upperton Pharma Solutions, said:

“Winning the Pharma Contract Services of the Year is an incredible recognition of our team’s hard work and dedication. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and our commitment to delivering science-led solutions that help bring medicines to patients faster.”

Industry observers regard Upperton’s win this year as an important milestone, with categories fiercely contested amongst leading names in pharma. Upperton winning the award for Contract Services Company of the Year builds on the success at the 2024 Pharma Industry Awards UK, where Upperton won Large Pharma Project of the Year for the build of a 50,000 sq. ft development and manufacturing facility, Trent Gateway.

The recognition coincides with a period of rapid growth for CDMOs, as demand for tailored medicines continues to rise. Upperton’s adaptability and proven track record have positioned it as a valued partner to biotechs and pharmaceutical companies both in the UK and further afield.

Chief Scientific Officer Richard Johnson described 2025 as an important year for the company, with the near completion of a new sterile facility and funding secured for an oral formulation of Adenovirus-vectored vaccines, in collaboration with the University of Oxford’s Pandemic Sciences Institute.

From its advanced 60,000 sq. ft site in Nottingham, Upperton Pharma Solutions offers a fully integrated service, covering formulation development, clinical trial production, and manufacturing of a wide range of dosage forms including oral solids, liquids, inhalation therapies, semi-solids, and sterile products.