Abbey House Dental Opens New Practice in Rugeley as Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Soars

Following over a decade of success and growing patient demand, Abbey House Dental has opened a new state-of-the-art practice in Rugeley, solidifying its status as one of Staffordshire’s leading clinics for Invisalign and cosmetic bonding.

Since its founding, Abbey House Dental has built a loyal patient base through its emphasis on personalised treatment, advanced technology, and outstanding results. The Rugeley expansion represents the next chapter in its journey to make transformative cosmetic dentistry more widely available across the region.

The opening follows the clinic’s latest accolade: co-founders Dr Amit and Dr Mumta Jilka being honoured as Staffordshire’s Entrepreneurs of the Year 2025 by the Chamber of Commerce — a recognition of their entrepreneurial vision, innovation, and dedication to community wellbeing.

“We’ve always believed that confidence begins with a smile,” says Dr Amit Jilka. “Our mission has been to make advanced cosmetic dentistry, like Invisalign and composite bonding, more accessible, affordable and comfortable for every patient we serve. With our new Rugeley practice, we’re taking that vision one step further.”

The expansion reflects a growing trend in the UK, with more adults than ever choosing to invest in their smiles through non-invasive, confidence-boosting options. Invisalign, the clear aligner alternative to metal braces, continues to surge in popularity, offering discreet tooth alignment with minimal disruption to daily life. Complementing this, composite bonding has emerged as one of the fastest-growing aesthetic treatments, helping patients correct chips, gaps and uneven shapes in a single sitting, without drilling or damage to natural teeth.

Abbey House’s new site in Rugeley is designed with modern dentistry in mind. From calming consultation suites to advanced digital scanning for Invisalign treatment plans, the practice delivers a seamless patient journey from start to finish. It’s not just about straighter teeth, it’s about restoring confidence, improving oral health, and delivering natural-looking results that last.

For those searching for Invisalign in Rugeley or composite bonding in Staffordshire, Abbey House Dental now provides a trusted, award-winning team right on their doorstep.

As one of the few practices in the area offering ‘teeth in a day’ full smile makeovers, Abbey House has quickly become a destination for patients travelling from across the Midlands and beyond. Dr Jilka’s expertise in complex implant and cosmetic cases has positioned the practice as a go-to clinic not only for patients but for fellow dentists seeking mentorship and training.

Looking ahead, the team has big plans for further growth, with a long-term goal of bringing exceptional cosmetic care to even more communities across the UK.

“This isn’t just about scaling,” says Jilka. “It’s about raising the bar for what patients expect from their dentist. Whether it’s Invisalign, bonding or full smile reconstructions, we want to be the clinic that Staffordshire trusts.”