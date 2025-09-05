Eyeweb Takes on 26-Mile Charity Marathon to Support Local NHS Health Stars

Hessle-based digital marketing agency Eyeweb has revealed plans to take on a walking marathon from Brough to Hornsea in support of the local charity NHS Health Stars.

The charity challenge will take place on Friday, 26 September 2025, with the team set to complete a 26.2-mile route through Hull and the East Yorkshire countryside in just one day.

Adding a fun twist, the event — titled “Cards Against Eyeweb” — will feature a series of creative forfeits that the team must undertake at different stages of the walk, making the fundraising effort as entertaining as it is challenging.

Forfeits will be unlocked through donations, with cards ranking on a scale from “Easy” to “Evil”. The added challenge aims to keep spirits high while raising as much money as possible, with forfeits like “Wear a ridiculous outfit” and “Eat a dog biscuit”.

“As a creative agency, we like to think a little outside the box when it comes to our annual fundraisers,” said Paul Scott, Managing Director of Eyeweb. “We wanted to do something that tested us but also got people laughing and feeling part of the event.”

Eyeweb has a longstanding relationship with NHS Health Stars, previously designing and developing their website. As the official charity for Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust , they support patients, families and NHS staff by funding equipment that NHS budgets do not cover.

Anita Green, Charity Manager at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’d like to wish everyone taking part in Eyeweb’s fundraiser the very best of luck. As a small charity, we depend on the generosity of businesses like Eyeweb to help us achieve our fundraising goals.”

“The money raised will make a real difference by enhancing patient care and supporting staff wellbeing at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust.”

Donations are now open to the public and people are encouraged to contribute via the official JustGiving page . Eyeweb are also inviting businesses to become official sponsors by way of a £250 donation.