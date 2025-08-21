Medicash Study Finds Gen Z and Millennials Leading Skin Health Awareness – Yet Tanning Habits Persist

A new Medicash survey has revealed that UK adults under 45 are the most proactive when it comes to skin health, but many still prioritise tanning despite the risks.

The study, commissioned by leading health cash plan provider Medicash and conducted by OnePoll with 2,000 UK adults, highlights that Gen Z and Millennials (aged 18-44) demonstrate the highest levels of awareness and action around skin protection.

Compared to older generations, 18-44-year-olds reported greater concern about developing skin cancer, more frequent use of sun safety measures such as SPF and shade-seeking, and the highest confidence (48%) in spotting suspicious moles.

Two in five respondents within this age group check their skin at least once a month for unusual spots or changes, compared with just three in ten over-45s. Younger adults also express greater interest in learning about skin health, favouring online resources (31%) and social media (25%) as their primary information sources.

Experts attribute this generational shift to the influence of “skinfluencers,” beauty content creators, and the booming skincare industry. The rising popularity of the “clean aesthetic” trend – focused on fresh, natural-looking skin – is also believed to play a significant role in shaping younger consumers’ attitudes towards skin health.

However, the research also found a contradiction: 55% of 18-44-year-olds intentionally tan, either in the sun, on sunbeds, or both, compared with just 28% of those aged over 45.

Medicash provides policyholders with free access to SkinVision, a CE-certified app that uses AI alongside dermatologist expertise to analyse skin spots. By photographing a mole or blemish, users receive a rapid risk assessment, aiding early detection and treatment.

Andrew Healy MBE, CEO of Medicash, said: “It’s encouraging to see younger people embracing skin health checks and sun protection, but there’s still work to do when it comes to reducing risky tanning habits. Our partnership with SkinVision ensures policyholders have instant, expert-backed tools at their fingertips – helping them take action quickly and potentially saving lives.”

Since the partnership launched in summer 2020, SkinVision has facilitated over 255,000 skin scans for Medicash policyholders and identified nearly 1,400 clinically validated cases of skin cancer.

One success story is Melanie’s. After noticing changes to a mole on her shin, she used the SkinVision app provided through her employer’s Medicash plan and received a high-risk assessment. Following the app’s advice, she consulted her GP and was referred to a dermatologist, who diagnosed stage 1 melanoma. Her early intervention enabled swift treatment and a positive outcome.

Erik de Heus, CEO of SkinVision, added: “Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the UK, but also one of the most treatable when caught early. Through our partnership with Medicash, we’ve been able to help thousands of people take control of their skin health, supporting early detection that often leads to less complex treatments and reduces the pressure on healthcare professionals in these busy times.”

“Melanie’s story is a powerful reminder of how quick action and accessible technology can make all the difference.”