Your Help Hub Launches UK-Wide Handyman Services to Support Growing Customer Needs

Your Help Hub, a well-regarded provider of property maintenance and home improvement services, has introduced its handyman offering across the entire UK. The expansion responds to a sharp increase in demand for qualified tradespeople capable of delivering reliable and cost-effective repair solutions.

The company, founded by Patrick Dinnall, has developed a strong reputation for quality workmanship across various services—ranging from plumbing and electrical tasks to decorating, carpentry, and everyday home repairs. As its client list continues to grow, this national rollout is a natural next step in meeting customer expectations across the country.

“We’ve always been driven by the desire to make home maintenance easier for everyone, whether it’s a small fix or a large project,” said Patrick Dinnall, founder of Your Help Hub. “Our nationwide expansion reflects both the growth of the business and the increasing demand for reliable, skilled tradespeople. We’re thrilled to be able to serve more customers and make their lives a little easier.”

The new handyman service offering will be available across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with a team of fully qualified professionals ready to tackle a wide range of jobs. Whether it’s assembling furniture, installing appliances, or fixing leaks, Your Help Hub is now poised to help more customers with the utmost professionalism and efficiency.

“We understand that finding a trusted handyman can be stressful,” Patrick Dinnall continued. “At Your Help Hub, we vet each of our team members to ensure they have the expertise and experience to get the job done right, the first time. Our goal is to be the go-to service for all home and business maintenance needs, offering peace of mind for our clients.”

This latest development follows a period of rapid growth, fuelled by increased demand from homeowners seeking efficient, trustworthy services. With national coverage now in place, Your Help Hub is set to enhance its reputation as one of the most dependable maintenance providers in the UK.

To arrange a visit or view services available in your area, please visit www.yourhelphub.com.