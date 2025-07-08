Evlo Takes Top Honours for Marketing Excellence at 2025 Credit Awards

UK-based consumer lender Evlo has won the “Best Marketing Campaign of the Year” award at the 2025 Credit Awards, a major industry recognition of innovation in financial services marketing. The award celebrates the company’s bold rebrand, which placed a spotlight on financial inclusion and empowering customers to take control of their financial wellbeing through responsible borrowing.

The Credit Awards, hosted by Credit Strategy, stand as one of the most respected accolades in the sector, showcasing organisations that combine creativity with strategic insight. Evlo’s win reflects both the high calibre of the campaign and its tangible success in reshaping customer perceptions of a business with nearly two decades of history.

“This recognition means everything to our team because it validates that authentic, purpose-driven marketing resonates both with customers and industry peers,” said Sam Foster, Head of Marketing & Communications at Evlo. “Our rebrand wasn’t about changing who we are, it was about expressing our true mission more clearly: being a business that champions financial inclusion and helps people access responsible borrowing options when they need them most.”

The award-winning campaign centred on Evlo’s renewed mission to provide a personal, human approach to lending, moving beyond traditional credit assessment models to consider customers’ full financial pictures. This approach has proven particularly valuable for borrowers who may have been overlooked by mainstream lenders, including those with adverse credit histories, irregular income patterns, or limited credit files.

Rebranding an established financial services business presented unique challenges that the campaign successfully navigated. The strategy required careful balance between honouring the company’s heritage whilst articulating a clearer vision for its future role in the lending landscape. The campaign demonstrated how traditional lenders can evolve to meet changing customer expectations whilst maintaining the trust and reliability that established businesses are known for.

“Rebranding a business with nearly two decades of history isn’t without its risks,” Sam continued. “It requires courage, clarity, and above all, trust across teams and functions. But sometimes change is exactly what’s needed to bring your values and identity closer to the people who matter most: our customers and our people. This award belongs to everyone who helped shape that journey.”

The winning campaign encompassed multiple touchpoints, from digital marketing and customer communications to internal culture initiatives and stakeholder engagement. Central to its success was the integration of customer insights that revealed growing demand for more transparent, flexible, and inclusive lending options. The campaign’s messaging focused on Evlo’s commitment to treating each customer as an individual rather than just a credit score, emphasising responsible lending practices and long-term customer relationships.

Industry recognition comes at a time when the lending sector faces increasing scrutiny around responsible practices and financial inclusion. Evlo’s approach demonstrates how established lenders can differentiate themselves through authentic positioning that addresses real customer needs whilst maintaining commercial viability. The company’s focus on responsible borrowing and financial education has resonated with customers seeking alternatives to traditional high-street lending.

The Credit Awards judging panel, comprising senior industry figures and independent experts, evaluated campaigns across multiple criteria including strategic thinking, creative execution, measurable outcomes, and positive impact on customers and the broader market. Evlo’s campaign stood out for its comprehensive approach to brand transformation and its clear demonstration of results across customer acquisition, engagement, and satisfaction metrics.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised on one of the industry’s biggest stages,” added Sam. “This win celebrates not just creativity and customer insight, but the power of strategic change when it’s grounded in genuine purpose. It validates our belief that the financial services industry can and should do better in serving customers who have been underserved by traditional lending models.”

The award recognition positions Evlo as a thought leader in responsible lending and inclusive financial services. The company’s rebrand campaign has been noted for its authentic approach to communicating complex financial concepts whilst maintaining the trust and transparency that customers expect from established lenders. This balance between innovation and reliability has proven crucial in building stronger customer relationships and expanding market reach.

Looking ahead, Evlo plans to build on this recognition by continuing to develop products and services that support financial inclusion. The company remains committed to its mission of helping customers access responsible borrowing options whilst providing the education and support needed to build stronger financial futures.