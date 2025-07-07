Imaginaire Delivers Shopify Transformation for Alert Electrical After Decade on Magento

Digital specialists Imaginaire have completed a Shopify website for electrical wholesaler, Alert Electrical.

Faced with the need to modernise its online presence, Alert Electrical sought a solution that would future-proof its operations, reduce technical burden, and provide a smoother, more efficient experience for both trade professionals and retail shoppers. The result is a streamlined, scalable digital platform aligned with the company’s growth ambitions.

Having relied on Magento for over a decade, Alert Electrical partnered with Imaginaire to custom-build a Shopify framework capable of accelerating site performance, simplifying backend processes, and enhancing content flexibility for upcoming marketing initiatives.

Introducing simplicity, speed and scale to a complex product range

From the outset, the project was shaped by close collaboration between Imaginaire and the team at Alert Electrical. This wasn’t just about switching platforms; it was about understanding how the business operates day to day and ensuring the new solution supported those needs from beginning to end

The new site, built on Shopify with a focus on performance and usability, is designed to handle a diverse range of product categories, from lighting and wiring accessories to smart home systems and CCTV. To future-proof the platform and provide greater flexibility for content management, Imaginaire developed a hybrid Shopify build using a headless CMS powered by Sanity. This specific set-up allows the Alert Electrical team and Imaginaire to manage key marketing materials, including landing pages, seasonal banners, guides and blogs, forms and any other type of online content.

The result is a future-ready ecommerce platform that gives the team more control over storytelling, sales and content scheduling, while customers benefit from faster page loads, improved navigation, and a cleaner mobile-first design.

One of the biggest improvements over the previous Magento site lies in the streamlined product filtering and mega menu design. With an extensive catalogue, user experience was central to this project. Imaginaire introduced a clear, accessible taxonomy and intuitive navigation structure that helps both trade professionals and DIY customers quickly find the products they need. The platform was also designed with mobile functionality in mind. With a growing number of tradespeople and homeowners shopping from phones and tablets, a mobile-first approach ensures that fast load times, clear calls to action, and a frictionless checkout experience is also applicable to mobile users.

Highlighted features:

Simplify the management of a broad range of SKUs

Clean, mobile-first UI for faster navigation and improved customer journeys

Mega menu with clear category segmentation for easier browsing

Bespoke product filtering to enhance findability across a large catalogue

Customisable page blocks to support future campaigns and content growth

SEO-safe migration strategy to retain visibility and rankings

Klarna, Google Pay, and Apple Pay integrations to support modern payment preferences

Preserving rankings and performance with a smooth SEO migration

With an extensive range of SEO equity built on the previous Magento site, maintaining organic visibility during the replatform was a top priority.

Imaginaire carried out a detailed SEO migration strategy, which involved full URL mapping, redirect planning, and content auditing to ensure the new Shopify site retained search engine trust from day one. Other key solutions included:

Critical product and category pages were rewritten or refined for improved clarity

Legacy content was reviewed and selectively migrated

Metadata, schema markup, and internal linking structures were all carefully considered during the build to ensure technical SEO remained strong post-launch

“Replatforming from Magento to Shopify is never just a copy-and-paste job. Every element, from product filtering to page speed, had to be rebuilt smarter. The addition of Sanity also means the content team now has the tools they need to grow without relying on developers or third-party contacts. We shaped every phase of the build around their operational needs and customer expectations. It’s always rewarding to deliver a platform that performs just as well behind the scenes as it does for the end user.”

Dylan Brain, Head Developer at Imaginaire