Paragon Logistics Opens Advanced Cold Storage Facility to Meet Surging Demand in London

Paragon Logistics, a leader in temperature-sensitive logistics across the UK, has officially opened a purpose-built frozen storage warehouse in London. This new facility strengthens its infrastructure and increases its ability to meet rising demand from the food, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Located to ensure optimal access to London and nationwide transport routes, the warehouse highlights Paragon’s strategic focus on delivering dependable, forward-thinking cold chain logistics.

Enhancing the Cold Chain Capabilities

The facility is equipped with ambient, chilled, and deep-freeze zones, offering scalable and energy-efficient storage. Designed with temperature integrity at its core, the warehouse supports the safe handling of everything from frozen poultry to delicate medical products, without compromising on throughput or quality.

“The launch of our new frozen and chilled storage facility marks a significant milestone for Paragon Logistics,” said Amit Singh Sandhu, Director of Paragon Logistics Group Ltd.

“This state-of-the-art warehouse enhances our capability to provide reliable, temperature-controlled storage solutions, meeting the growing demands of our clients in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.”

Since taking the helm in September 2022, Mr Sandhu has overseen Paragon’s strategic evolution, directing efforts toward higher-value cold chain offerings and sustainable operational models.

Complete Logistics Solutions Under One Roof

The new warehouse adds to Paragon’s expanding suite of services, including:

Same-day and next-day delivery

Temperature-regulated transport

Multi-drop and recurring delivery schedules

Warehousing, fulfilment, and freight forwarding

National and global shipping support

Customers now benefit from an end-to-end service tailored specifically to chilled and frozen goods, backed by live tracking and responsive support.

Built for Performance and Future Expansion

With its high-spec insulation, digital temperature control, and rapid access loading bays, the site is optimised for compliance, hygiene, and efficiency. Paragon’s newest asset reinforces its position as a dependable logistics partner for UK-based producers, retailers, and international supply chains.

About Paragon Logistics

Paragon Logistics is a premium UK logistics company based in London, specialising in chilled and frozen transport, courier solutions, and integrated storage. With a focus on quality, speed, and sustainability, the company supports businesses across a range of industries, from fast-moving consumer goods to clinical trials and pharmaceutical distribution.